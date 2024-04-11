Art & Entertainment

How To Get The Perfect Traditional Eid Look? Vijay Varma Gives Some Tips To Add To Your Wardrobe

As we celebrate the festivities of Eid, here’s taking a look at some much-needed inspiration for traditional looks from Vijay Varma.

Vijay Varma Photo: Instagram
Vijay Varma, well-known for his diverse acting, has also emerged as a fashion icon, creating trends with his exquisite style. His daring experimentation with colours, patterns, and textures distinguishes him and sets new benchmarks in the realm of style. When it comes to traditional looks, then also, he is, without a doubt, one of the most handsome men we have in B-town today.

So, as you celebrate the festival of Eid, let’s take a look at some of Vijay Varma’s outfits that may be the ultimate Eid ensemble and you must add them to your wardrobes to sport at your next Eid party:

1. White Traditional Suit Set

Vijay Varma is noted not just for his remarkable acting abilities, but also for his exquisite elegance. His dress style is a fantastic compliment to his colourful personality. Wearing a white classic suit ensemble, he effortlessly demonstrates the timeless attraction of simplicity in design while oozing elegance and grace.

2. All-Black Suit

Vijay donned an all-black suit with colourful designs and accessorized it with a watch, earrings, and chain, making it ideal for an Eid outfit.

3. Black Suit With Dhoti-Pant

Vijay Varma, who has a great liking for experimental style, has often demonstrated this via his eye-catching selections. The actor constantly combines flair and charisma. The actor looks stunning in a black suit and a custom-made dhoti pants. He wears the ensemble stylishly, complete with a silver lined scarf.

4. Festive Noir

Vijay Varma’s black suit highlighted his natural charisma, taking his overall attractiveness to new heights. He emits a level of refinement that is difficult to ignore.

Which among these looks would you want to try out next for your Eid party? Share your thoughts with us.

Also, here’s wishing you all Eid Mubarak.

