‘Wolfs’ Teaser Review: George Clooney And Brad Pitt Are Here With A Rugged Action Comedy

It has been long that audiences have got to see two of the biggest superstars George Clooney and Brad Pitt come together for a film. They’ve been good friends for decades and have spoken highly about each other, but they’ve made audiences wait for a really long time for coming together onscreen after the massively successful ‘Oceans’ franchise. The two are now teaming up for an action comedy, ‘Wolfs’.
The teaser of ‘Wolfs’ was released a little while ago and it leaves you intrigued for what’s going to come up next. Check out the teaser right here:
Doesn’t give out anything but keeps you hooked and wanting for more, doesn’t it? George Clooney and Brad Pitt can be seen in a car heading somewhere with Geroge Clooney driving. The two of them don’t talk but their eyes and facial expressions say a lot about their character’s distaste for each other.
Well, for the unversed, Geroge Clooney plays a professional fixer hired to cover up a high-profile crime. But when a second fixer, Brad Pitt, shows up and the two, who’re apparently referred to as ‘lone wolves’ are forced to work together, they find their night spiralling out of control in ways that neither one of them expected.
‘Wolfs’ has been written and directed by Jon Watts. It has been produced by Grant Heslov, George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Jon Watts, Dianne McGunigle and with Michael Beugg as the Executive Producer. Besides George Clooney and Brad Pitt, ‘Wolfs’ also stars Amy Ryan, Austin Abrams, Poorna Jagannathan and many others in pivotal roles.
The trailer of ‘Wolfs’ releases tomorrow, and it’s going to give a lot more insight into the storyline. Are you excited to know what’s in store on ‘Wolfs’ when George Clooney and Brad Pitt come together onscreen after such a long time? Share your thoughts with us.