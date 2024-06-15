Hollywood

Tom Glynn-Carney On His ‘House Of Dragon’ Character: 'Immensely Troubled, Very Complex'

Actor Tom Glynn-Carney, who essays the role of King Aegon II in the streaming series ‘House of the Dragon’, feels that his character in the show has abandonment issues and a guilt complex.

Tom Glynn-Carney
Tom Glynn-Carney Photo: X
info_icon

The series is set 200 years before the events of ‘Game of Thrones’, and serves as its prequel. It is based on George R. R. Martin’s ‘Fire &amp; Blood’, and highlights the great Targaryen War and the Dance of the Dragons. The new season is set to showcase the battle between 'The Blacks' and 'The Greens’. Tom opened up on his character and how he came to understand his role. Talking about his character, Tom said: “You should never, as an actor, judge a character because I feel like if you judge them you might dislike them and that’s not good. So you have to learn to love them by whatever means that takes. Regardless, I don’t dislike Aegon. I think he’s immensely troubled and very complex, for good reasons.”

He further mentioned: “I think he has abandonment issues and I think he has a guilt complex. I also think he feels inadequate and invisible, or he has been in the past, to his family.” 'House of the Dragon' season 2, in India, is streaming on JioCinema with new episodes dropping every Monday.

