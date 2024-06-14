‘The Bikeriders’: Austin Butler, Jodie Comer, Tom Hardy And Others Attend The Star-Studded London Screening – View Pics

Jeff Nichols wrote and directed ‘The Bikeriders’, which is an upcoming American criminal drama film. The makers recently held a screening for the movie, which was attended by the who’s who of the world of showbiz.
The film presents a fictional narrative based on Danny Lyon’s 1967 picture book of the same name, which depicts the life of the Outlaws MC, a motorcycle gang founded in McCook, Illinois. The film’s cast includes Jodie Comer, Austin Butler, Tom Hardy, Michael Shannon, Mike Faist, and Norman Reedus.
For the unversed, ‘The Bikeriders’ is set in the 1960s, it traces the formation of the Vandals MC, a Chicago-based illegal motorcycle organisation. Observed through the eyes of its members and their families, the club transforms over a decade from a surrogate family for local misfits to a deadly organised criminal syndicate, endangering the original founder’s unique vision and way of life.
‘The Bikeriders’ debuted at the 50th Telluride Film Festival on August 31, 2023. Originally set to be released theatrically on December 1, 2023, the release was postponed owing to the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. Finally, the film is set it for its present release date of June 21.
The film premiere was held in London and celebs like Austin Butler, Jodie Comer and many others were seen posing for the shutterbugs at the movie premiere. Here are a few glimpses of the premiere:
1. Austin Butler And Jodie Comer
2. Jeff Nichols
3. Jodie Comer And Austin Butler
4. Toby Wallace, Jeff Nichols, Tom Hardy, Jodie Comer, Austin Butler, Boyd Holbrook And Yariv Milchan
5. Jodie Comer
6. Jodie Comer
7. Tom Hardy
