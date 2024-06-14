Hollywood

‘The Bikeriders’: Austin Butler, Jodie Comer, Tom Hardy And Others Attend The Star-Studded London Screening – View Pics

Toby Wallace, Jeff Nichols, Tom Hardy, Jodie Comer, Austin Butler, Boyd Holbrook and Yariv Milchan were present at the screening of ‘The Bikeriders’. Here are a few glimpses from the grand premiere.

Toby Wallace, Jeff Nichols, Tom Hardy, Jodie Comer, Austin Butler, Boyd Holbrook And Yariv Milchan Photo: Vianney Le Caer
Jeff Nichols wrote and directed ‘The Bikeriders’, which is an upcoming American criminal drama film. The makers recently held a screening for the movie, which was attended by the who’s who of the world of showbiz.

The film presents a fictional narrative based on Danny Lyon’s 1967 picture book of the same name, which depicts the life of the Outlaws MC, a motorcycle gang founded in McCook, Illinois. The film’s cast includes Jodie Comer, Austin Butler, Tom Hardy, Michael Shannon, Mike Faist, and Norman Reedus.

For the unversed, ‘The Bikeriders’ is set in the 1960s, it traces the formation of the Vandals MC, a Chicago-based illegal motorcycle organisation. Observed through the eyes of its members and their families, the club transforms over a decade from a surrogate family for local misfits to a deadly organised criminal syndicate, endangering the original founder’s unique vision and way of life.

‘The Bikeriders’ debuted at the 50th Telluride Film Festival on August 31, 2023. Originally set to be released theatrically on December 1, 2023, the release was postponed owing to the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. Finally, the film is set it for its present release date of June 21.

The film premiere was held in London and celebs like Austin Butler, Jodie Comer and many others were seen posing for the shutterbugs at the movie premiere. Here are a few glimpses of the premiere:

1. Austin Butler And Jodie Comer

Austin Butler And Jodie Comer
Austin Butler And Jodie Comer Photo: Vianney Le Caer
Austin Butler, right, and Jodie Comer pose for photographers upon arrival at the screening of the film ‘The Bikeriders’ in London.

2. Jeff Nichols

Jeff Nichols
Jeff Nichols Photo: Vianney Le Caer
Director Jeff Nichols poses for photographers upon arrival at the screening of the film ‘The Bikeriders’ in London.

3. Jodie Comer And Austin Butler

Jodie Comer And Austin Butler
Jodie Comer And Austin Butler Photo: Scott A Garfitt
Jodie Comer, left, and Austin Butler pose for photographers upon arrival at the screening of the film ‘The Bikeriders’ in London.

4. Toby Wallace, Jeff Nichols, Tom Hardy, Jodie Comer, Austin Butler, Boyd Holbrook And Yariv Milchan

Toby Wallace, Jeff Nichols, Tom Hardy, Jodie Comer, Austin Butler, Boyd Holbrook And Yariv Milchan
Toby Wallace, Jeff Nichols, Tom Hardy, Jodie Comer, Austin Butler, Boyd Holbrook And Yariv Milchan Photo: Vianney Le Caer
Toby Wallace, from left, director Jeff Nichols, Tom Hardy, Jodie Comer, Austin Butler, Boyd Holbrook and Yariv Milchan pose for photographers upon arrival at the screening of the film ‘The Bikeriders’ in London.

5. Jodie Comer

Jodie Comer
Jodie Comer Photo: Vianney Le Caer
Jodie Comer poses for photographers upon arrival at the screening of the film ‘The Bikeriders’ in London.

6. Jodie Comer

Jodie Comer
Jodie Comer Photo: Scott A Garfitt
Jodie Comer poses for photographers upon arrival at the screening of the film ‘The Bikeriders’ in London.

7. Tom Hardy

Tom Hardy
Tom Hardy Photo: Scott A Garfitt
Tom Hardy poses for photographers upon arrival at the screening of the film ‘The Bikeriders’ in London.

