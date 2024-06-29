Hollywood

'The Big Door Prize' Axed By Apple TV+ After Two Seasons

Comedy series "The Big Door Prize", headlined by Irish star Chris O'Dowd, will not return for a third season on Apple TV+.

Apple TV+
The Big Door Prize Photo: Apple TV+
info_icon

According to entertainment news outlet Variety, the streaming service has cancelled the series after two seasons.

Also starring Josh Segarra, Gabrielle Dennis, Djouliet Amara, Justine Lupe and Ally Maki, the series had recently returned with season two, which concluded with its final episode on June 12.

"The Big Door Prize" revolved around the appearance of the mysterious machine in a small town which promised to reveal everyone's true potential resulting in the residents beginning to change their jobs, reconsidering relationships and questioning the things.

Created by David West Read, the series is based on the book of the same name by author M O Walsh. It is produced by Skydance Television and CJ ENM/Studio Dragon.

