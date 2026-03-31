Supergirl Reveals David Krumholtz As Zor-El, Milly Alcock's Kara Zor-El's Father In DC Movie

Summary of this article
David Krumholtz's first look as Zor-El, the father of Milly Alcock's Supergirl, has been unveiled.
Director Craig Gillespie promises to "really thoroughly investigate" Kara's upbringing on the planet Krypton.
The summer's DC Studios movie will arrive on June 26.
David Krumholtz will play the father of Milly Alcock's Kara Zor-El in DC's Supergirl. Krumholtz's first look as Zor-El has been unveiled. He has joined Krumholtz Emily Beecham, who plays Alura In-Ze, Kara's mother, in the superhero film.
Supergirl first look reveals Kara Zor-El father Zor-El
On casting Krumholtz, Supergirl director Craig Gillespie told Entertainment Weekly, he was 'thrilled', adding, "He's a big comic book fan, which was awesome."
"There are five languages in this film, and Kryptonian is one of them — all original languages. So they had to learn a language. There's some major scenes, like minutes and minutes of dialogue that they've got to work with. You really need actors of that caliber," he added.
Supergirl 2026 plot and Krypton backstory details
Gillespie revealed that they did a thorough investigation of Argo, the city where Supergirl was born and Krypton."
"It's so fundamental to who she is as a person and what she goes through in her formative years there. It makes you understand why she is where she is with her personality and the self-destructive nature that she has as we meet her at the beginning of the film," the I, Tonya director added.
To bring the planet and the culture of the Kryptonians to life, the filmmaker took guidance from the 1978 era of Superman movies. He also dived deeper to know the background of Kara and her family.
Gillespie has tried to build on what her status was on Krypton, "her father being a scientist and in academia and the connections that they had there, which made it interesting in terms of how opulent that world was."
Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow will arrive in theatres and IMAX on June 26, 2026.