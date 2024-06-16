Hollywood

Songwriters Hall Of Fame 2024: Quirky Moments Which You Must Have Missed On The Telly

The Songwriters Hall Of Fame was a star-studded event with people coming in from all walks of life. Here are a few glimpses from the show which you must have missed on TV.

Songwriters Hall Of Fame 2024 Show Photo: Evan Agostini
The Songwriters Hall Of Fame was a star-studded event with people coming in from all walks of life.

Here are a few glimpses from the show which you must have missed on TV:

1. Keith Urban And Hillary Lindsey

Keith Urban And Hillary Lindsey
Keith Urban And Hillary Lindsey Photo: Evan Agostini
Keith Urban, left, and Hillary Lindsey perform at the Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala at the New York Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York.

2. El DeBarge

El DeBarge
El DeBarge Photo: Evan Agostini
El DeBarge performs at the Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala at the New York Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York.

3. Inductee Timbaland

Inductee Timbaland
Inductee Timbaland Photo: Evan Agostini
Inductee Timbaland performs at the Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala at the New York Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York.

4. Carrie Underwood And Keith Urban

Carrie Underwood And Keith Urban
Carrie Underwood And Keith Urban Photo: Evan Agostini
Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban induct Hillary Lindsey in to the Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala at the New York Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York.

5. Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood Photo: Evan Agostini
Carrie Underwood performs at the Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala at the New York Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York.

6. Keith Urban And Hillary Lindsey

Keith Urban And Hillary Lindsey
Keith Urban And Hillary Lindsey Photo: Evan Agostini
Keith Urban, left, and Hillary Lindsey perform at the Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala at the New York Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York.

7. Donald Fagan And Trey Anastasio

Donald Fagan And Trey Anastasio
Donald Fagan And Trey Anastasio Photo: Evan Agostini
Inductee Donald Fagan, left, of Steely Dan, receives his award from Trey Anastasio at the Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala at the New York Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York.

8. Trey Anastasio

Trey Anastasio
Trey Anastasio Photo: Evan Agostini
Trey Anastasio performs at the Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala at the New York Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York.

9. Deniece Williams

Deniece Williams
Deniece Williams Photo: Evan Agostini
Deniece Williams performs at the Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala at the New York Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York.

10. Andra Day

Andra Day
Andra Day Photo: Evan Agostini
Andra Day performs at the Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala at the New York Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York.

11. Michael Bacon And Kevin Bacon

Michael Bacon And Kevin Bacon
Michael Bacon And Kevin Bacon Photo: Evan Agostini
Michael Bacon, left, and Kevin Bacon perform ‘Footloose’ at the Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala at the New York Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York.

