Songwriters Hall Of Fame 2024: Quirky Moments Which You Must Have Missed On The Telly

1. Keith Urban And Hillary Lindsey
Keith Urban, left, and Hillary Lindsey perform at the Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala at the New York Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York.
2. El DeBarge
El DeBarge performs at the Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala at the New York Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York.
3. Inductee Timbaland
Inductee Timbaland performs at the Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala at the New York Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York.
4. Carrie Underwood And Keith Urban
Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban induct Hillary Lindsey in to the Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala at the New York Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York.
5. Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood performs at the Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala at the New York Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York.
6. Keith Urban And Hillary Lindsey
Keith Urban, left, and Hillary Lindsey perform at the Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala at the New York Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York.
7. Donald Fagan And Trey Anastasio
Inductee Donald Fagan, left, of Steely Dan, receives his award from Trey Anastasio at the Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala at the New York Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York.
8. Trey Anastasio
Trey Anastasio performs at the Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala at the New York Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York.
9. Deniece Williams
Deniece Williams performs at the Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala at the New York Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York.
10. Andra Day
Andra Day performs at the Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala at the New York Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York.
11. Michael Bacon And Kevin Bacon
Michael Bacon, left, and Kevin Bacon perform ‘Footloose’ at the Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala at the New York Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York.