Rihanna Returns To India After 2 Years, Greets Paps With Smiles And Waves - Watch Video

Rihanna has made a surprise visit to India, sparking buzz that she is reportedly in the city for a Fenty Beauty event.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
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Rihanna in India
Rihanna visits India Photo: Instagram/Manav Manglani
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Rihanna has made a surprise visit to India after two years.

  • She was spotted at an airport in Mumbai, greeting paps with smiles and waves.

  • The pop icon is reportedly in the city for a Fenty Beauty event.

Global pop icon Rihanna was spotted coming out of the private airport in Mumbai on Thursday (April 23) evening. She made a surprise return to India. Upon arrival, she greeted the paparazzi stationed outside who were cheering “RiRi, RiRi.” She waved at them and blew kisses before heading towards her car.

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Rihanna India visit

Rihanna, 38, has returned to India after two years. Several pics and videos of her arrival in Mumbai have surfaced on social media, grabbing fans' attention.

Dressed in an all-black ensemble, the Grammy award-winning singer was seen carrying a bag and completed her look with a pair of white sneakers and sunglasses. The Fenty Beauty mogul greeted the paparazzi with a warm smile and waved at them as she made her way through with her entourage amidst tight security personnel.

Watch the video here.

Fans reactions to Rihanna's India visit

Social media is flooded with comments as soon as the videos of the global sensation went viral. One wrote, "We badly need a Rihanna concert in India", while another commented, "So down to earth compared to these attitude wala Bollywood Crowd". "Love her, so beautiful and humble, wrote one Instagram user.

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Why Rihanna returned to India in 2026

Several reports claim that the Umbrella crooner is in the country for a Fenty Beauty event in Mumbai scheduled for April 24. She is reportedly launching a limited pop-up of her brand in the city.

Rihanna's last visit to India was during the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar in 2024.

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On the personal front, Rihanna welcomed her third child, a baby girl with ASAP Rocky, in September. They are already parents to sons: RZA Athelston Mayers (born 2022) and Riot Rose Mayers (born 2023). They have named their daughter Rocki Irish Mayers.

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