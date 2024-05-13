Hollywood

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky Celebrate Son RZA’s Birthday In New York City

Singer-songwriter Rihanna and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky celebrated their eldest son’s birthday with a special bash

Singer-songwriter Rihanna and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky celebrated their eldest son’s birthday with a special bash.

They stepped out in New York City to celebrate their son, RZA’s second birthday, as they showed off their impeccable style, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

Holding their youngest child, Riot Rose, in her arms, Rihanna emanated serious cool-mum energy.

The 36-year-old ‘Umbrella’ hitmaker wore an all-grey outfit, opting for baggy jeans and a stunning corset top, finishing off the look with a fur grey cropped jacket and oval-shaped sunglasses. Following in his fashion-forward mum’s footsteps, the youngest of the family wore a denim jacket over a graphic tee and chunky sand-coloured Vans.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, A$AP cut a casual dad look in jeans, a white T-shirt, and a striped blue shirt, waving while carrying RZA as they left the bash. The birthday boy -- who turned two on Monday -- showed off his style in brown patterned trousers and a denim jacket. The foursome went to a private party for family and friends in New York City.

Rihanna recently revealed that her rapper boyfriend has always been the inspiration behind her sons’ looks.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, she said: “When I dress them, I always try to dress them like Rocky. Because I always envisioned dressing a girl, right? We all do as women, like, ‘Oh, I’m going to dress her in these cute little things,’ but then you get sons and you’re like, ‘What do I do?’ and I was like, ‘You know what, I have the biggest hack - their dad’."

