Rachel McAdams Receives Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star, Pays Emotional Tribute To Diane Keaton

Rachel McAdams was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
The ceremony was held on Hollywood Boulevard by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday.
The Oscar nominee paid a moving tribute to veteran star Diane Keaton during her speech.
Canadian actor Rachel McAdams was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday, in a ceremony held on Hollywood Boulevard by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. Her family, friends and colleagues joined her on her big day. McAdams, who has an illustrious career of more than 25 years, gave an emotional tribute to veteran actor Diane Keaton while accepting her star. The Notebook actress also said she is “grateful and fortunate” to have worked in the industry for over two decades.
Rachel McAdams gets her Walk of Fame star
According to ABC News, during her speech, McAdams said Keaton “took me under her wing like I was her own daughter,” recalling the guidance the Oscar winner gave her. “She taught me that no matter how long you’ve been doing this, you have to leave everything you’ve got on the table,” McAdams said. “Each performance, you must muster up as much love as you possibly can, and then you'll only feel like a dumb-dumb idiot half of the time in life.”
McAdams starred with Keaton in the 2005 film The Family Stone.
She also mentioned Gena Rowlands and Sam Shepard in her speech.
Rachel McAdams thanks her parents
In her speech, the actress reflected on her journey and thanked her parents, who listened to her request to be on Ed McMahon's Star Search and enrolled her in a theatre camp.
The Spotlight actress said she wanted to "freeze time for a second" to honour her parents.
"You only get a few of these moments in life to thank you on this stage for everything," she said. "All of it is because of you and the love you gave us and the beautiful childhood you gave us, and for believing in me long before I could grasp how to believe in myself."
"I love you so much. Thank you," she added.
Domhnall Gleeson praises McAdams
Actor Domhnall Gleeson, McAdams' co-star in About Time (2013), called her a “phenomenal actor.”
“No matter the role, I always believe the characters you create. I empathise with all of them. You make me understand all of them, and in this way, you make everything better,” he added.
McAdams recently made her Broadway debut in Mary Jane.