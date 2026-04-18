Natalie Portman Pregnant With Third Child, Calls It A 'Privilege And A Miracle'

Summary of this article
Actor Natalie Portman is expecting her third child.
It is her first pregnancy with partner Tanguy Destable.
Portman shares two children with her ex-husband, Benjamin Millepied.
Hollywood star Natalie Portman, 44, is expecting her third child — her first with partner Tanguy Destable. Sharing the pregnancy news with Harper's Bazaar, the Oscar-winning actress said, “Tanguy and I are very excited,” and added, “I’m just very grateful. I know it’s such a privilege and a miracle.”
For the unversed, Portman was previously married to choreographer Benjamin Millepied from 2012 to 2024, with whom she shares two children: son Aleph, 14, and daughter Amalia, 9.
Natalie Portman on motherhood
“I grew up hearing about how hard it is to get pregnant,” Natalie said. “I have so many people I love who’ve had such a hard time with it that I want to be respectful around that as well,” she said further, calling it a “beautiful, joyous thing, and also not an easy thing.”
“And so I know how lucky it is. I’m very aware, and I’m very grateful. I have deep appreciation and gratitude,” the actress added.
“There is a gratitude that when you’re young, you don’t necessarily grasp,” said the Heat star, adding that “there’s a calm and knowing myself: who I want to spend time with, what kind of energy I want around me that makes the experience so beautiful every day. And knowing it’s probably the last time, I cherish every moment.”
She said she has more energy than she thought and the third pregnancy feels similar to the previous ones. The actress also revealed that she is swimming and doing Gyrotonics to “keep strong” and spending lots of time with her kids, “which is always the best.”
Natalie Portman upcoming projects
Portman will be seen in The Gallerist, directed by Cathy Yan. It will release in late 2026. She also has Netflix’s Good Sex, which will be out in 2027. The romantic comedy, written and directed by Lena Dunham, also stars Mark Ruffalo, Meg Ryan, and Rashida Jones.