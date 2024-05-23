Hollywood

Kate Hudson Reveals She ‘Took A Year Off’ Men To Stop Negative Dating Patterns

Actress Kate Hudson shared that she once took a year long break from dating as per her therapist's recommendation.

Kate Hudson
Actress Kate Hudson shared that she once took a year long break from dating as per her therapist's recommendation.

"I took a full year off. I was like, 'What?' I couldn't floor no, yea, none of it. But it was great," Hudson said on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

The actress said she decided to go through the process when she was "thirty-something."

"I was at that place where I was, like, I don't wanna keep repeating any patterns anymore. I have a great therapist who was, like, 'I can help you, but you have to do it', " she said.

The actress said she got off track during the process because she likes to flirt.

"Basically, I was like, OK. Well, I guess I can't even text guys," Hudson said, adding that she stopped giving men her number, reports people.com.

The actress said that while the process was "strangely empowering," it got "very uncomfortable" after it started affecting her mojo and was "not fun."

"Because we were going through various specific types of therapy, it was really about figuring out certain things that were happening with me," she said.

"And then I had this one sort of breakthrough that was very emotional that I don't think I would have been able to access it if I had any distraction.”

Hudson said she began to "see things much more clearly" and, within six months, stopped worrying about things like her phone or who she was going out with.

"There was no desire for me to be doing anything that had anything to do with potential, you know, flirtation," she said.

"So, then, when I was doing that, I remember my therapist a year later was like, 'Okay, I think you can flirt again'."

The actress said that while men began messaging her again, she didn't have the "same attachment" to flirting anymore.

She also credited being single during that period with helping her end up with her now fiance, Danny Fujikawa.

