Jonathan Daviss To Play Snoop Dogg In Craig Brewer-Directed Biopic

Legendary rapper Snoop Dogg's biopic from Universal Pictures, is one of the most-awaited movies. Craig Brewer (Hustle and Flow, Dolemite Is My Name), is the director, and Jonathan Daviss of Outer Banks fame, will play the lead role, as per a report in The Hollywood Reporter.
Daviss, 25, is famous for his role as Pope Heyward on the Netflix adventure series Outer Banks. He also starred in Netflix's Do Revenge opposite Maya Hawke, Camila Mendes, Sophie Turner and Austin Abrams. Age of Summer, and Edge of the World, are some of his other projects.
The script of the biopic, which was previously penned by Joe Robert Cole, has been revised by Brewer. The biopic will revolve around the journey of Calvin Broadus Jr. and how he rose to fame as Snoop Dogg.
Snoop Dogg, Brian Grazer and Death Row Pictures president Sara Ramaker will serve as the producers of the upcoming biopic.
Snoop Dogg's debut album was Doggystyle, which was released on November 23, 1993. The other hit singles of the 17-time Grammy-nominated artist, include What’s My Name? and Gin and Juice, among others.
The Snoop Dogg biopic was first announced in 2022, and Allen Hughes was initially supposed to direct it at Universal Pictures, but was later replaced by Craig Brewer.
Universal chief Donna Langley, in a statement at the time, said, "Snoop Dogg’s life and legacy make him one of the most exciting and influential icons in popular culture."
Earlier at an event, on his biopic, Dogg had said, "With the biopic, I'm looking forward to people seeing this right here, this love story."
"To see the love that I have for my music career, the people that have inspired me to love, just watching it all unfold. Coming to a theatre near you," he added.