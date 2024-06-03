‘Ezra’: Bobby Cannavale, Rose Byrne, Robert De Niro Attend The Star-Studded New York Premiere - View Pics

Tony Goldwyn directed ‘Ezra’ has been written by Tony Spiridakis and it had a much-talked-about premiere in New York recently. The cast includes Bobby Cannavale, Rose Byrne, Vera Farmiga, Whoopi Goldberg, Rainn Wilson, Tony Goldwyn, William Fitzgerald, and Robert De Niro.
Last year on September 9, ‘Ezra’ film made its film premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival aka TIFF. Now, it’s released all over and going by the reception the film got at the New York movie premiere, it feels like that the story is poised for great heights. The film has received great appreciation not just at TIFF, but also on the premiere night.
For the unversed, ‘Ezra’ revolves around Max Brandel (Bobby Cannavale), a stand-up comedian living with his father Stan (Robert De Niro). Max Brandel is struggling to co-parent his autistic son Ezra (William Fitzgerald) with his ex-wife Jenna (Rose Byrne). When confronted with difficult decisions concerning their son’s future, Max and Ezra embarked on a cross-country road journey. The rest of the film revolves around the father-son bonding during the road trip and how life takes turns for the best during this period.
The film’s premiere at New York was attended by the who’s who of the film fraternity. Here are a few glimpses from the gala event:
1. Bobby Cannavale And Rose Byrne
Actors Bobby Cannavale, left, and Rose Byrne attend the New York premiere of ‘Ezra’ at DGA Theater in New York.
2. Tony Goldwyn And Robert De Niro
Director Tony Goldwyn, left, and actor Robert De Niro attend the New York premiere of ‘Ezra’ at DGA Theater in New York.
3. Rose Byrne
Actor Rose Byrne attends the New York premiere of ‘Ezra’ at DGA Theater in New York.
4. Bobby Cannavale
Actor Bobby Cannavale attends the premiere of ‘Ezra’ at the DGA Theater in New York.
5. Robert De Niro
Actor Robert De Niro attends the New York premiere of ‘Ezra’ at the DGA Theater in New York.