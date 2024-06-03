Hollywood

‘Ezra’: Bobby Cannavale, Rose Byrne, Robert De Niro Attend The Star-Studded New York Premiere - View Pics

Tony Goldwyn directed ‘Ezra’ has been written by Tony Spiridakis and it had a much-talked-about premiere in New York recently. The cast includes Bobby Cannavale, Rose Byrne, Vera Farmiga, Whoopi Goldberg, Rainn Wilson, Tony Goldwyn, William Fitzgerald, and Robert De Niro.

Ezra New York Premiere Photo: Andy Kropa
info_icon

Tony Goldwyn directed ‘Ezra’ has been written by Tony Spiridakis and it had a much-talked-about premiere in New York recently. The cast includes Bobby Cannavale, Rose Byrne, Vera Farmiga, Whoopi Goldberg, Rainn Wilson, Tony Goldwyn, William Fitzgerald, and Robert De Niro.

Last year on September 9, ‘Ezra’ film made its film premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival aka TIFF. Now, it’s released all over and going by the reception the film got at the New York movie premiere, it feels like that the story is poised for great heights. The film has received great appreciation not just at TIFF, but also on the premiere night.

For the unversed, ‘Ezra’ revolves around Max Brandel (Bobby Cannavale), a stand-up comedian living with his father Stan (Robert De Niro). Max Brandel is struggling to co-parent his autistic son Ezra (William Fitzgerald) with his ex-wife Jenna (Rose Byrne). When confronted with difficult decisions concerning their son’s future, Max and Ezra embarked on a cross-country road journey. The rest of the film revolves around the father-son bonding during the road trip and how life takes turns for the best during this period.

The film’s premiere at New York was attended by the who’s who of the film fraternity. Here are a few glimpses from the gala event:

1. Bobby Cannavale And Rose Byrne

Bobby Cannavale And Rose Byrne
Bobby Cannavale And Rose Byrne Photo: Andy Kropa
info_icon

Actors Bobby Cannavale, left, and Rose Byrne attend the New York premiere of ‘Ezra’ at DGA Theater in New York.

2. Tony Goldwyn And Robert De Niro

Tony Goldwyn And Robert De Niro
Tony Goldwyn And Robert De Niro Photo: Andy Kropa
info_icon

Director Tony Goldwyn, left, and actor Robert De Niro attend the New York premiere of ‘Ezra’ at DGA Theater in New York.

3. Rose Byrne

Rose Byrne
Rose Byrne Photo: Andy Kropa
info_icon

Actor Rose Byrne attends the New York premiere of ‘Ezra’ at DGA Theater in New York.

4. Bobby Cannavale

Bobby Cannavale
Bobby Cannavale Photo: Andy Kropa
info_icon

Actor Bobby Cannavale attends the premiere of ‘Ezra’ at the DGA Theater in New York.

5. Robert De Niro

Robert De Niro
Robert De Niro Photo: Andy Kropa
info_icon

Actor Robert De Niro attends the New York premiere of ‘Ezra’ at the DGA Theater in New York.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. On Cam: Car Crashes Into Multiple Bikes In Maharashtra, 3 Dead
  2. WhatsApp Bans 71 Lakh Indian Users From The Platform. Know Why
  3. Life Imprisonment To Ex-BrahMos Engineer Nishant Agarwal For Spying For Pakistan’s ISI
  4. Video: Fire Breaks Out In Taj Express Train In Delhi
  5. Two Booked In Bhiwandi For Running Illegal Veterinary Medicine Manufacturing Unit
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Fargo’: Jon Hamm, Jennifer Jason Leigh And Others Attend The Disney FYC Fest In Los Angeles – View Pics
  2. ‘The Morning Show’: Jennifer Aniston Leads The Pack As The Cast Attends An FYC Event In Los Angeles – View Pics
  3. ‘3 Body Problem’: Benedict Wong, Jess Hong, Liam Cunningham, Alex Sharp, John Bradley, Zine Tseng Attend Los Angeles Screening – View Pics
  4. ‘Bad Boys: Ride Or Die’: Will Smith And Martin Lawrence Leave Mexico City Mesmerised With Their Promotional Antics – View Pics
  5. Mindful Luxury': Dia Mirza Pens Note For Designer Rahul Mishra & His 3Es
Sports News
  1. Sri Lanka Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Live Updates: Proteas Lose Aiden Markram, Reeza Hendricks In Their Pursuit Of 78 Vs SL
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE: Aryna Sabalenka Beats Emma Navarro To Reach French Open Quarter-Finals
  3. Michael Carrick: Former Man United Midfielder Signs New Three-Year Deal With Middlesbrough
  4. Jose Mourinho: Attention Will Follow Me To Fenerbahce, Claims New Boss
  5. Copa America 2024: Argentina Boss Lionel Scaloni Reveals His Plans, Shares Messi Update
World News
  1. Sophia Bush Celebrates First Pride Month After Coming Out As Queer In April
  2. Pakistan: In Relief For Imran Khan, Court Suspends 10 Year Sentence In Cipher Case
  3. 2 NYC Officers And A Gunman Are Shot And Wounded During A Pursuit, Officials Say
  4. University of the Arts Philadelphia Will Shut Down On June 7; What Is The Reason Behind This Sudden Announcement?
  5. Vatican Cardinal Urges Europeans To Remember Own Migratory Roots Ahead Of European Elections
Latest Stories
  1. Suhana Khan Shares Pictures From Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding, BFF Shanaya Kapoor Makes An Appearance
  2. Mumbai: 27-Year-Old Woman, Daughter of IAS Officers, Jumps To Death; Suicide Note Found
  3. 642 Million Voted, Record Seizures Made: EC On Mega Lok Sabha Elections; CEC Says 'We Weren't Laapata'
  4. Meenakshi Seshadri Reveals Being Removed From 'Damini' After She Rejected Rajkumar Santoshi’s Marriage Proposal
  5. Dalljiet Kaur's Husband Nikhil Patel Issues A Cease And Desist Letter To The Actor, Threatens Legal Action
  6. ‘House Of The Dragon 2’: What If Bollywood Made The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Spin-Off? Here’s Our Dream Cast
  7. Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE: Nitish Kumar Meets PM Modi In Delhi; INDIA-bloc To Hold Meet After Result Announcement
  8. Today's Sports News LIVE: Aryna Sabalenka Beats Emma Navarro To Reach French Open Quarter-Finals