Rapper Cardi B doesn't stay silent whenever she gets trolled on social media. She has now clapped back at trolls who body-shamed her after her recent performance at Drai’s Nightclub in Las Vegas. She wore a skin-tight, leopard-print bodysuit for the concert that was held on May 25. Cardi, 31, hit back at trolls by gorging on a big plate of syrupy pancakes.
In a video shared on social media, the rapper said, “I’m getting body-shamed. I’m so sad,” as she was seen spraying whipped cream on three golden-brown flapjacks.
She continued, "Everybody’s saying I look fat, that my a– is so fat,” piling on some whipped cream. ''Everybody hates me. What am I gonna do, huh?” she said.
While her fans came in defense of her, a section of netizens said that they weren’t referring to Cardi’s body weight but her plastic surgery. One user said, “No one said your [sic] fat. We said those surgeries look crazy,” while another wrote, “You are BOTCHED not fat.''
For those unversed, Cardi has earlier defended her decision of doing multiple plastic surgeries, including liposuction, butt and breasts implants and other procedures.
In a now-deleted Instagram video which she posted in September 2019, the 'Up' singer said, ''Let me tell you something. I don’t like talking s–t about [a] bitch’s body because I remember the struggle, baby''. She added, “I remember when I had no motherf–kin’ titties, and I remember when I had a fun-size ass. I only come at people about their body when they’re talking s–t about me''.
The Grammy winner further said, ''My sister (Hennessy Carolina), she a natural. She got small titties. She got a little cute ass. She ain’t hating on the next bitch because she know if she want it, she could get. So y’all talking s— about these bitches’ bodies because you want it, or what? ‘Cause it sounds like you hatin’.”