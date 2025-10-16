Oscar-Winning Star Diane Keaton's Cause Of Death Revealed: How Did Godfather Actress Die?

Diane Keaton's family shared the cause of her death in a statement. The veteran star passed away on October 11.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Diane Keaton death reason
Diane Keaton death reason confirmed Photo: Jerod Harris/Getty Images
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Diane Keaton’s cause of death has been revealed by her family

  • They confirmed that the actress died due to pneumonia

  • Keaton passed away on October 11 at the age of 79

Veteran actress Diane Keaton, best known for her iconic roles in Annie Hall and the Godfather trilogy, died on October 11 in Los Angeles, California. She was 79. Days after her death, Keaton's family announced the cause of her death. They confirmed that the actress died due to pneumonia.

Diane Keaton death reason

Keaton’s family shared the cause of Diane Keaton's death in a statement to People. They are also grateful for the messages and support they have received in recent days.

"The Keaton family are very grateful for the extraordinary messages of love and support they have received these past few days on behalf of their beloved Diane, who passed away from pneumonia on October 11," said her family.

Diane Keaton dies, celebs pay tributes to the Oscar-winning star - Getty Images
Diane Keaton Death: Robert De Niro, Leonardo DiCaprio, Priyanka Chopra, And Others Pay Tribute To Oscar-Winning Star

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

"She loved her animals and she was steadfast in her support of the unhoused community, so any donations in her memory to a local food bank or an animal shelter would be a wonderful and much appreciated tribute to her," they said further.

Related Content
Related Content

Diane Keaton's struggles with poor health

A friend of Keaton told People that the actress' health “declined very suddenly” in the last few months of her life. “It was so unexpected, especially for someone with such strength and spirit,” the friend said.

The friend also shared that Keaton's deteriorating health “was heartbreaking for everyone who loved her.” “In her final months, she was surrounded only by her closest family, who chose to keep things very private,” the friend shared. “Even longtime friends weren’t fully aware of what was happening.”

Oscar-winning songwriter Carole Bayer Sager, Keaton's friend, said that she had “lost so much weight” before her demise, adding that Keaton "was very thin" when she saw her two or three weeks ago.

Woody Allen on Diane Keaton's death - Woody Allen (L)- Instagram/Woody Allen, Woody Allen and Diane Keaton (R)-Getty Images
Woody Allen Remembers Diane Keaton, Shares Fond Memories: I Made Movies For An Audience Of One

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Several Hollywood and Bollywood stars, including Robert De Niro, Leonardo DiCaprio, Steve Martin, Ben Stiller, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kate Hudson, Dermot Mulroney, Rosie O’Donnell, Mandy Moore, Jane Fonda, Reese Witherspoon, Elizabeth Banks, Viola Davis, Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor Khan, among others paid tributes to the Oscar-winning star.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Live Score, Round One Day 2 Updates: Ishan Kishan Crosses 150, Jharkhand On Charge

  2. India Tour Of Australia: Shubman Gill-Led Side Land Late In Perth Due To Flight Delay - Video

  3. Gill Hugging Rohit, Kohli's Thumbs-Up And More: Best Moments From Indian Team's Australia Departure

  4. ICC World Test Championship 2025-2027 Points Table: What Is India's Position After Pakistan's Win Over South Africa?

  5. Ranji Trophy 2025-26, Elite Group A Day 1 Report: Siddhesh Lad’s 116, Ajay Mandal Delivers Rescue Ton

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  2. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  3. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

  4. Valentin Vacherot Vs Arthur Rinderknech, Shanghai Masters 2025 Final: Underdog Beats Cousin In Stunning Comeback Win

  5. Shanghai Masters: Arthur Rinderknech Upsets Daniil Medvedev, Sets Up Final With Cousin Vacherot

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Women In RSS: A Paradoxical Puzzle

  2. Not Against Hindi, But Imposition’: DMK Reaffirms Tamil Priority Amid Rumours Of Ban

  3. Ashley Tellis Arrest By FBI Triggers Political Debate In India

  4. Day In Pics: October 15, 2025

  5. Prashant Kishor Opts Out Of Contesting From Raghopur: A Strategic Retreat Or Political Realism?

Entertainment News

  1. A Stitch in a Lifetime

  2. Eight Films That Look Beyond The Saffron Facade

  3. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  4. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  5. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. Former Kenyan PM Raila Odinga Dies in Kerala During Ayurvedic Visit

  2. Australia’s High Court Upholds Visa Ban On Candace Owens

  3. Pakistan, Afghanistan Agree To 48-Hour Ceasefire: Pakistani Government

  4. Russia Pushes Back Against Trump Warning That The Russian Economy Is Near Collapse

  5. Feds Arrest Indian-American Defence Analyst Ashley Tellis

Latest Stories

  1. Will PM Modi Convince His 'good friend' In US To Not Withdraw From Paris Agreement: Jairam Ramesh

  2. Daily Horoscope For October 16, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Libra, Scorpio, And Pisces

  3. Man City Vs Everton Preview, Premier League 2025-26: Prediction, Players To Watch – All You Need To Know

  4. After A 100 Years, Can The RSS Sing A Different Tune?

  5. Student Crackdown In TISS Raises Alarm

  6. Bihar’s Ballot: Where Castes Collide And Dreams Hang By A Thread

  7. 100 Per Cent Increase In Witch-Hunting & Honour Killings In Jharkhand

  8. Trump Says Modi Pledged To End India’s Russian Oil Imports