Diane Keaton’s cause of death has been revealed by her family
They confirmed that the actress died due to pneumonia
Keaton passed away on October 11 at the age of 79
Veteran actress Diane Keaton, best known for her iconic roles in Annie Hall and the Godfather trilogy, died on October 11 in Los Angeles, California. She was 79. Days after her death, Keaton's family announced the cause of her death. They confirmed that the actress died due to pneumonia.
Diane Keaton death reason
Keaton’s family shared the cause of Diane Keaton's death in a statement to People. They are also grateful for the messages and support they have received in recent days.
"The Keaton family are very grateful for the extraordinary messages of love and support they have received these past few days on behalf of their beloved Diane, who passed away from pneumonia on October 11," said her family.
"She loved her animals and she was steadfast in her support of the unhoused community, so any donations in her memory to a local food bank or an animal shelter would be a wonderful and much appreciated tribute to her," they said further.
Diane Keaton's struggles with poor health
A friend of Keaton told People that the actress' health “declined very suddenly” in the last few months of her life. “It was so unexpected, especially for someone with such strength and spirit,” the friend said.
The friend also shared that Keaton's deteriorating health “was heartbreaking for everyone who loved her.” “In her final months, she was surrounded only by her closest family, who chose to keep things very private,” the friend shared. “Even longtime friends weren’t fully aware of what was happening.”
Oscar-winning songwriter Carole Bayer Sager, Keaton's friend, said that she had “lost so much weight” before her demise, adding that Keaton "was very thin" when she saw her two or three weeks ago.
Several Hollywood and Bollywood stars, including Robert De Niro, Leonardo DiCaprio, Steve Martin, Ben Stiller, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kate Hudson, Dermot Mulroney, Rosie O’Donnell, Mandy Moore, Jane Fonda, Reese Witherspoon, Elizabeth Banks, Viola Davis, Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor Khan, among others paid tributes to the Oscar-winning star.