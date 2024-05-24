Cannes 2024: Joe Jonas Joins Nick Jonas For A Surprise Performance At Amfar Gala – View Pics

Attendees at the 30th annual amfAR Gala had a wonderful surprise when Joe Jonas suddenly joined his brother Nick Jonas on stage. According to People, the event, which was part of the Cannes Film Festival, included star-studded performances, including a unique moment with the Jonas Brothers that pleased the crowd.
Nick Jonas was set to perform at the renowned event. He kept the crowd delighted with his solo songs. Nick Jonas’ performance was enthusiastically appreciated, setting the stage for the evening’s big surprise.
As Nick Jonas ended his early performances, he hyped up the audience by asking, “Joe, where you at?” Joe Jonas suddenly came from the audience wearing a beautiful white suit. He accepted the microphone from Diplo, who was also there. Nick Jonas welcomed Joe Jonas by saying, “Ladies and gentlemen, give it up for Joe Jonas!”
Here are a few glimpses from the red carpet of amfAR Gala:
1. Cher
Cher poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 77th Cannes international film festival, Cap d’Antibes, southern France.
2. Amazonica
Amazonica poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 77th Cannes international film festival, Cap d’Antibes, southern France.
3. Carmella Rose
Carmella Rose poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 77th Cannes international film festival, Cap d’Antibes, southern France.
4. Kelly Rowland
Kelly Rowland poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 77th Cannes international film festival, Cap d’Antibes, southern France.
5. Hofit Golan
Hofit Golan poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 77th Cannes international film festival, Cap d’Antibes, southern France.
6. Hofit Golan
Hofit Golan poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 77th Cannes international film festival, Cap d’Antibes, southern France.
7. Alex Scott And Jess Glynne
Alex Scott, left, and Jess Glynne pose for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 77th Cannes international film festival, Cap d’Antibes, southern France.
8. Leni Olumi Klum And Heidi Klum
Leni Olumi Klum, left, and Heidi Klum pose for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 77th Cannes international film festival, Cap d’Antibes, southern France.
9. Maria Borges
Maria Borges poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 77th Cannes international film festival, Cap d’Antibes, southern France.
10. Elsa Hosk
Elsa Hosk poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 77th Cannes international film festival, Cap d’Antibes, southern France.
11. Isabeli Fontana
Isabeli Fontana poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 77th Cannes international film festival, Cap d’Antibes, southern France.
12. Marina Ruy Barbosa
Marina Ruy Barbosa poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 77th Cannes international film festival, Cap d’Antibes, southern France.
13. Coco Rocha
Coco Rocha poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 77th Cannes international film festival, Cap d’Antibes, southern France.
14. Tyga
Tyga poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 77th Cannes international film festival, Cap d’Antibes, southern France.
15. Nick Jonas
Nick Jonas poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 77th Cannes international film festival, Cap d’Antibes, southern France.
16. Alexander Edwards
Alexander Edwards, left, and Cher pose for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 77th Cannes international film festival, Cap d’Antibes, southern France.
17. Hana Cross
Hana Cross poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 77th Cannes international film festival, Cap d’Antibes, southern France.
18. Paris Jackson
Paris Jackson poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 77th Cannes international film festival, Cap d’Antibes, southern France.
19. Barbara Palvin
Barbara Palvin poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 77th Cannes international film festival, Cap d’Antibes, southern France.
20. Robin Thicke
Robin Thicke poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 77th Cannes international film festival, Cap d’Antibes, southern France.
21. Winnie Harlow
Winnie Harlow poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 77th Cannes international film festival, Cap d’Antibes, southern France.
22. Ronaldo
Ronaldo poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 77th Cannes international film festival, Cap d’Antibes, southern France.