Hollywood

Cannes 2024: Joe Jonas Joins Nick Jonas For A Surprise Performance At Amfar Gala – View Pics

Attendees at the 30th annual amfAR Gala had a wonderful surprise when Joe Jonas suddenly joined his brother Nick Jonas on stage. Here are the pics from the grand event at Cannes Film Festival.

Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas Photo: Instagram
Attendees at the 30th annual amfAR Gala had a wonderful surprise when Joe Jonas suddenly joined his brother Nick Jonas on stage. According to People, the event, which was part of the Cannes Film Festival, included star-studded performances, including a unique moment with the Jonas Brothers that pleased the crowd.

Nick Jonas was set to perform at the renowned event. He kept the crowd delighted with his solo songs. Nick Jonas’ performance was enthusiastically appreciated, setting the stage for the evening’s big surprise.

As Nick Jonas ended his early performances, he hyped up the audience by asking, “Joe, where you at?” Joe Jonas suddenly came from the audience wearing a beautiful white suit. He accepted the microphone from Diplo, who was also there. Nick Jonas welcomed Joe Jonas by saying, “Ladies and gentlemen, give it up for Joe Jonas!”

Here are a few glimpses from the red carpet of amfAR Gala:

1. Cher

Cher
Cher Photo: Vianney Le Caer
Cher poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 77th Cannes international film festival, Cap d’Antibes, southern France.

2. Amazonica

Amazonica
Amazonica Photo: Vianney Le Caer
Amazonica poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 77th Cannes international film festival, Cap d’Antibes, southern France.

3. Carmella Rose

Carmella Rose
Carmella Rose Photo: Vianney Le Caer
Carmella Rose poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 77th Cannes international film festival, Cap d’Antibes, southern France.

4. Kelly Rowland

Kelly Rowland
Kelly Rowland Photo: Vianney Le Caer
Kelly Rowland poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 77th Cannes international film festival, Cap d’Antibes, southern France.

5. Hofit Golan

Hofit Golan
Hofit Golan Photo: Vianney Le Caer
Hofit Golan poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 77th Cannes international film festival, Cap d’Antibes, southern France.

6. Hofit Golan

Hofit Golan
Hofit Golan Photo: Vianney Le Caer
Hofit Golan poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 77th Cannes international film festival, Cap d’Antibes, southern France.

7. Alex Scott And Jess Glynne

Alex Scott And Jess Glynne
Alex Scott And Jess Glynne Photo: Vianney Le Caer
Alex Scott, left, and Jess Glynne pose for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 77th Cannes international film festival, Cap d’Antibes, southern France.

8. Leni Olumi Klum And Heidi Klum

Leni Olumi Klum And Heidi Klum
Leni Olumi Klum And Heidi Klum Photo: Scott A Garfitt
Leni Olumi Klum, left, and Heidi Klum pose for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 77th Cannes international film festival, Cap d’Antibes, southern France.

9. Maria Borges

Maria Borges
Maria Borges Photo: Vianney Le Caer
Maria Borges poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 77th Cannes international film festival, Cap d’Antibes, southern France.

10. Elsa Hosk

Elsa Hosk
Elsa Hosk Photo: Vianney Le Caer
Elsa Hosk poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 77th Cannes international film festival, Cap d’Antibes, southern France.

11. Isabeli Fontana

Isabeli Fontana
Isabeli Fontana Photo: Vianney Le Caer
Isabeli Fontana poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 77th Cannes international film festival, Cap d’Antibes, southern France.

12. Marina Ruy Barbosa

Marina Ruy Barbosa
Marina Ruy Barbosa Photo: Vianney Le Caer
Marina Ruy Barbosa poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 77th Cannes international film festival, Cap d’Antibes, southern France.

13. Coco Rocha

Coco Rocha
Coco Rocha Photo: Vianney Le Caer
Coco Rocha poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 77th Cannes international film festival, Cap d’Antibes, southern France.

14. Tyga

Tyga
Tyga Photo: Vianney Le Caer
Tyga poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 77th Cannes international film festival, Cap d’Antibes, southern France.

15. Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas
Nick Jonas Photo: Vianney Le Caer
Nick Jonas poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 77th Cannes international film festival, Cap d’Antibes, southern France.

16. Alexander Edwards

Alexander Edwards
Alexander Edwards Photo: Scott A Garfitt
Alexander Edwards, left, and Cher pose for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 77th Cannes international film festival, Cap d’Antibes, southern France.

17. Hana Cross

Hana Cross
Hana Cross Photo: Vianney Le Caer
Hana Cross poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 77th Cannes international film festival, Cap d’Antibes, southern France.

18. Paris Jackson

Paris Jackson
Paris Jackson Photo: Vianney Le Caer
Paris Jackson poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 77th Cannes international film festival, Cap d’Antibes, southern France.

19. Barbara Palvin

Barbara Palvin
Barbara Palvin Photo: Scott A Garfitt
Barbara Palvin poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 77th Cannes international film festival, Cap d’Antibes, southern France.

20. Robin Thicke

Robin Thicke
Robin Thicke Photo: Scott A Garfitt
Robin Thicke poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 77th Cannes international film festival, Cap d’Antibes, southern France.

21. Winnie Harlow

Winnie Harlow
Winnie Harlow Photo: Vianney Le Caer
Winnie Harlow poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 77th Cannes international film festival, Cap d’Antibes, southern France.

22. Ronaldo

Ronaldo
Ronaldo Photo: Vianney Le Caer
Ronaldo poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 77th Cannes international film festival, Cap d’Antibes, southern France.

