Hollywood

Camila Cabello Says Buddhism Helps Her Cope With Pressures Of Fame

Pop star Camila Cabello shared that she has found several "mechanisms" to cope with the pressures of fame, including embracing Buddhist philosophical ideas.

Instagram
Camila Cabello Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Pop star Camila Cabello shared that she has found several "mechanisms" to cope with the pressures of fame, including embracing Buddhist philosophical ideas.

"I don't think I would've changed when I started (in the music industry), because so many parts of my personality today are because of the tools and the skills and ... some adaptive and some maladaptive mechanisms that I had to develop to survive and thrive,” Cabello said on the 'Armchair Expert' podcast.

"For example, I'm really into Buddhism. That would have never happened, because I need those tools - being calm and being able to pull through. But also, it carries over to other life stuff where I feel like I'm wiser than I would have been."

The 'Senorita' hitmaker tasted huge success as part of Fifth Harmony and as a solo artist.

But, she is constantly making small adjustments in order to find the ideal balance in her life, reports femalefirst/.co.uk.

"Life is like riding a bike and you're constantly balancing. It's like ... 'Oh, a little more weight here!' Just, like, tiny adjustments."

Cabello also spoke about how the COVID-19 pandemic proved to be a turning point for her, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The singer managed to develop several new skills - including learning how to cook and how to drive during the pandemic.

"I grew up fast but then there have been times ... like, for example, Covid when I learned how to drive and I learned how to cook, and I was just living the most normal life."

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Death Toll In Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse Incident Rises To 17
  2. Bangladesh MP Goes Missing In MP, Cops Suspect Chopped Body Found In Newtown Might Be His
  3. Onions Bring Tears To Nashik Farmers, Puts Candidates In A Soup
  4. Man Behind Metro Graffiti Targeting Kejriwal Arrested From Bareilly
  5. Pune Porsche Crash Case: Drunk Driving Charge, Ban On Driving Till 25 For Teen Who Spent Rs 48k At Pub | New Details
Entertainment News
  1. 'Welcome To The Jungle’ Makers Rope In 200 Horses For Action-Packed Scene
  2. Sonakshi Sinha's Wish List: ‘Want To Do Edgy Film With Anurag Kashyap, Want To Work With Rajkumar Hirani’
  3. Ram Gopal Varma Meets ‘Real’ Actor Vijay Sethupathi, Shares Picture
  4. Big Dream Of 'Udaariyaan' Star Abhishek Kumar Is To Play A Cop In Rohit Shetty Film
  5. Manisha Koirala 'Thrilled' To Meet UK PM Rishi Sunak; Reveals Most Of The Attendees ‘Loved’ 'Heeramandi'
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports Updates LIVE: RR To Face RCB In IPL 2024 Eliminator, Ronaldo In Portugal Squad
  2. Malaysia Masters: Sindhu Downs Gilmour To Reach Second Round
  3. Geneva Open: Andy Murray Knocked Out As Yannick Hanfmann Books Clash With Novak Djokovic - In Pics
  4. Barbie To Launch Doll Collection Celebrating Venus Williams And Other Iconic Athletes
  5. Emma Hayes' First US Women's Team Roster Features Two Newcomers
World News
  1. Israel Recalls Ambassadors From Ireland, Norway Over Recognition Of A Palestinian State
  2. Rescuers Search Through Wreckage Of Helicopter After Crash Kills Iran President
  3. Singapore Airlines CEO Says 'Very Sorry' After Turbulence Leaves Flight Passenger Dead, 70 Injured
  4. Russian Attacks On Ukraine Power Grid Touch Kyiv With Blackouts Ahead Of Peak Demand
  5. 3 Indian-Origin Students Killed, 2 Injured After Car Crash In US' Georgia
Latest Stories
  1. Archery World Cup Stage 2 Qualifying Round: Jyothi Vennam Finishes 4th To Take India To 2nd
  2. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Shah Says TMC Turned Bengal Into Infiltrators' 'Safe Haven'; Rajnath Slams Congress
  3. IND Vs ARG, Men's FIH Pro League 2023-24, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. Kundli's Factory Workers Are Caught Between Low Wages And Life-Threatening Conditions
  5. Global Cities Index 2024: At 350, New Delhi Is The Highest Ranked in India| Where Do Other Indian Cities Rank?
  6. KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Playoffs: Who Won Yesterday's Indian Premier League Qualifier 1? Check Highlights And Key Moments
  7. Cannes 2024: Shahana Goswami, Sunita Rajwar Strike A Pose With Sandhya Suri Ahead Of 'Santosh' Screening
  8. Today's Sports Updates LIVE: RR To Face RCB In IPL 2024 Eliminator, Ronaldo In Portugal Squad