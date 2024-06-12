Hollywood

Billy Ray Cyrus Files For Divorce From Firerose After 7 Months Of Marriage

Billy Ray Cyrus has filed for divorce from singer Firerose after seven months of marriage.

Billy Ray Cyrus
Billy Ray Cyrus Photo: X
info_icon

Billy Ray Cyrus has filed for divorce from singer Firerose after seven months of marriage.

The 62-year-old country musician filed for divorce from the 36-year-old whose legal name is Johanna Rose Hodges in a Tennessee court on May 22, citing irreconcilable differences and “inappropriate marital conduct".

Cyrus is also seeking an annulment due to fraud on Hodges' part, saying in the filing that he would not have married Hodges “had he known” about the alleged fraud. The filing gives no further details on the alleged inappropriate conduct of fraud, but says each should be able to keep property that they own separately.

Representatives for Cyrus and Hodges did not immediately return requests for comment. The filing was first reported on Tuesday by TMZ. After getting married in October 2023, the musicians lived in Tennessee and released several songs together over the course of their relationship.

In an Instagram post in April, commemorating their six-month anniversary, Hodges wrote “Life isn't always easy... but it sure helps when your husband's also your best friend. Thank you Lord!”

Neither Hodges nor Cyrus has commented on the divorce via their social media accounts. Cyrus has been married twice before, notably to Tish Cyrus, with whom he shares five children, including musician and actor Miley Cyrus. They divorced in 2022 after nearly three decades together. They had previously attempted divorce twice during their relationship, but called it off in 2010 and 2013.

The 2022 divorce kicked off a highly publicised rift in the Cyrus family.

When Miley won her first Grammy Award in February, she said “I don't think I've forgotten anyone” after a long list of thank-yous and shout-outs to her family that included her mother, who was in attendance, but excluded her father and onetime “Hannah Montana” co-star.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Fire, Explosion At Chemical Factory In Dombivli MIDC; No Casualties
  2. Drugs Worth More Than Rs 66 Cr Seized In Assam, Three Held
  3. No Gains In Kashmir If Militant Outfits Succeed In Derailing J-K Polls: Omar To Ex-Army Chief
  4. Breaking News, June 12: Another Encounter In J&K; Pema Khandu Stakes Claim To From Govt In Arunachal | Highlights
  5. Jammu And Kashmir: 1 Injured As Fresh Encounter Erupts In Doda District; 3rd Attack In 24 Hours
Entertainment News
  1. Jorts Are Back! See Why These Denim Shorts Are Trendier Than Ever
  2. Biopic On Former IPS Officer Kiran Bedi Announced
  3. Karan Johar On Rising Star Fee: Every Actor Has To Review, Many Not In Touch With Reality
  4. ‘House Of The Dragon 2’: Magical Premiere In Britain Turns Out To Be A Star-Studded Evening – View Pics
  5. Bill Gates To Feature On Nikhil Kamath’s Podcast, Discuss Tech, Global Health, Philanthropy
Sports News
  1. Australia Vs Namibia: Aussies Reach Super 8s With Massive Win - Data Debrief
  2. India Vs United States Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup: IND Search For Answers As Pressure Continues To Build
  3. India Vs USA: Arshdeep Singh Creates Massive T20 World Cup Record For India With His 9/4
  4. South Africa Ready For World-Class India, Says Laura Wolvaardt
  5. West Indies Vs New Zealand, Trinidad Weather Forecast: Will Rain Spoil ICC T20 World Cup, WI Vs NZ Match?
World News
  1. Jorts Are Back! See Why These Denim Shorts Are Trendier Than Ever
  2. US Expands Sanctions On Russia Over Support From Countries Like China; Biden To Sign Security Agreement With Ukraine
  3. ‘Lost On Superman Role Due To Sexuality’, Matt Bomer Reveals Being Gay Was Weaponized Against Him
  4. Congo: Over 80 Dead As Boat Capsizes On River, Says President
  5. Aliens Might Be Living Among Us 'Disguised As Humans', Harvard Researchers Claim In New Study
Latest Stories
  1. Breaking News, June 12: Another Encounter In J&K; Pema Khandu Stakes Claim To From Govt In Arunachal | Highlights
  2. US Navy Deploys Warships After Russian Fleet Nears Florida Coast En-Route To Cuba
  3. Election 2024: Voter Is The Victor
  4. Chandrababu Naidu Sworn-In As Andhra Pradesh CM; Mohan Majhi Takes Oath As First BJP CM Of Odisha
  5. India Vs USA, New York Weather Forecast: Will Rain Spoil ICC T20 World Cup, IND Vs USA Match?
  6. Australia Vs Namibia, T20 World Cup Highlights: Ruthless AUS Demolish NAM, Secure Super 8 Berth
  7. Thailand Extends Visa-Free Entry For India, Taiwan And More | Details
  8. Weather Updates, June 12: Heatwave Boils Delhi, Parts Of North India; Rains In Mumbai, Karnataka