‘Bad Boys: Ride Or Die’: Will Smith And Martin Lawrence Leave Mexico City Mesmerised With Their Promotional Antics – View Pics

The ‘Bad Boys’ are back. Will Smith and Martin Lawrence have been the most loved bad boys for over three decades and the two of them have been riding high on the success of this franchise ever since. The latest installment of the ‘Bad Boys’ is all set to be hitting theatres soon. The duo was spotted recently in Mexico City promoting ‘Bad Boys: Ride Or Die’.
This will be Will Smith’s first big-budget film after his infamous slap gate at Oscars 2022, where he went on stage and slapped Chris Rock. The actor has been since banned from the Oscars and will be serving a ten-year ban at the prestigious awards ceremony.
With ‘Bad Boys 4’, Will Smith is trying to get back to his prior fame and stardom. With Martin Lawrence by his side, the fourth film in the franchise seems to be poised for great heights. Let’s wait and watch how the film turns out to be and how it’s loved or hated by the fans.
Actors Martin Lawrence, left, and Will Smith, strike a pose during a photo shoot to promote their latest film, ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’, in Mexico City.
Actors Martin Lawrence, left, and Will Smith, attend a photo shoot to promote their latest film, ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’, in Mexico City.
Actor Will Smith poses during a photo shoot to promote his latest film, ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’, in Mexico City.
Actor Martin Lawrence strikes a pose during a photo shoot to promote his latest film, ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’, in Mexico City.
Actor Will Smith smiles during a photo shoot to promote his latest film, ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’, in Mexico City.