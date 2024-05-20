Hollywood

Alfonso Ribeiro Claims His Role In ‘Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’ Ended His Acting Career

Actor Alfonso Ribeiro shared that his iconic role in the sitcom 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' as Carlton Banks was a “sacrifice” for his career in acting.

Instagram
Alfonso Ribeiro Photo: Instagram
info_icon

“Playing Carlton on ‘Fresh Prince’ became a sacrifice. I used to always say doing Carlton was the greatest and worst thing that ever happened to me,” Ribeiro said in an interview with Closer Weekly, reports deadline.com.

“It was one of the greatest roles that I ever was fortunate enough to play. But it was also the role that stopped me from acting again because people couldn’t see me as anything else. The sacrifice was not having an acting career anymore.”

Ribeiro has some favourite memories from filming.

“It was about the cast and spending time with them. Before every show, we would go into Will Smith’s dressing room, and we’d play music and dance and just have a great energy buildup to get ready for the show. Those are some great memories of just being together,” he recalled.

The 52-year-old is currently co-hosting 'Dancing with the Stars'.

“I’m enjoying being a host and am very happy with it. But, yes, I would go back to acting if it was exactly the right thing,” he said.

“My happiest moments, career-wise, are winning 'Dancing With the Stars' and now becoming host of 'Dancing With the Stars'. And after winning 'Dancing With the Stars', I got the opportunity to do the show that I always wanted to do -- America’s Funniest Home Videos," Ribeiro said.

