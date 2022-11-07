Hillary Duff, Other Hollywood Celebs Mourn Passing Of Aaron Carter

Hollywood celebrities, notably Hilary Duff, Diane Warren, Tyler Hilton, Johnnie Guilbert and others, are remembering Aaron Carter, who passed away at the age of 34, by sharing tributes on their social media.

Carter first gained recognition as a young pop star in the 1990s, reports 'Variety'. Hilary Duff, who starred with Carter in the Disney Channel series 'Lizzie McGuire', posted a tribute to the singer on Instagram.

She wrote: "For Aaron -- I'm deeply sorry that life was so hard for you and that you had to struggle in-front of the whole world. You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent... boy did my teenage self love you deeply. Sending love to your family at this time. Rest easy."

Diane Warren philosophised: "Fame at such a young age is often more a curse than a blessing and surviving it is not easy."

'Variety' adds that Johnnie Guilbert, of the band 'Til Death Do We Part', acknowledged the loss with a picture showing the two musicians side by side.

Guilbert tweeted: "I know I would make jokes about Aaron Carter saying some crazy shit. But it's truly saddening to see and hear he (passed) away. I really wanted him to recover and better himself. Sending his family lots of love, this sucks really bad to hear. Rest easy man."