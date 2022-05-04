Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor Says Purchasing A Lamborghini Is Difficult While Doing Arthouse Cinema

Actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, who will soon be featured in 'Thar' with his father and actor Anil Kapoor, has said that while the public may believe that his parents, Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor, lavish him with gifts, the fact is that he pays for all of his own possessions. Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor also talked about the power of manifestation and that he budgets all of his spending.

In a conversation with Mashable India’s The Bombay Journey, the 'Mirzya' actor said, “I hate to break it to the audience, but the reality is that my parents have no interest in paying for my sh*t. So, I wish you all were right and I was wrong. I would have had ten times more than what I have but I buy my own stuff."

He added, "It’s the sad reality of my life. Otherwise, you don’t think I would have had five cars as opposed to just one. You don’t think I would have had 30 watches. It doesn’t work like that.”

Harsh Vardhan Kapoor said that he plans to purchase a pre-owned Lamborghini for roughly Rs 1 crore. He added that he has looked at newer versions, but that they will cost him roughly Rs 3 crore. The 'Thar' actor also stated that he believes in purchasing used automobiles.

While his parents do not fund his day-to-day expenses, Harsh Vardhan Kapoor claims that they are there for him when he needs them. The 'Bhavesh Joshi Superhero' actor said that seeking their assistance will be an "occasional call" rather than a regular affair.

He said, “I mean my parents will buy me a gift every once in a while. If there’s a bill that I don’t really have the capacity to pay at a certain moment in time, I’m sure they will be there. But that’s an occasional call.”

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor said that his film choices do not enable him to sustain a luxurious lifestyle, but he admits that if he made more mainstream film, he would be considerably more comfortable. “Want to do arthouse films but want to buy Lamborghini also, it’s tough. If I was doing maybe some more mainstream stuff, I would have had it. I’d rather be proud of the work (I’ve done),” he said.

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor was last seen in the Netflix anthology 'Ray' in the segment titled Spotlight. In the Vasan Bala short, Harsh portrayed an actor. 'Thar,' his next feature, will be released on Netflix on May 6.