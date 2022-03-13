Sunday, Mar 13, 2022
Hailey Bieber Released From Hospital After Being Admitted For Brain Condition

Hailey Bieber said on Saturday that she was brought to a hospital in Palm Springs, California, where doctors discovered she had a blood clot in her brain.

Updated: 13 Mar 2022 12:26 pm

Model Hailey Bieber says she was hospitalised earlier this week for a medical emergency due to "stroke-like symptoms." The 25-year-old television personality stated in a statement on Saturday that she was brought to a hospital in Palm Springs, California, where doctors discovered she had a blood clot in her brain.

"On Thursday morning, I was sitting at breakfast with my husband when I started having stroke-like symptoms and was taken to the hospital," Hailey Bieber, who is married to singer-songwriter Justin Bieber, wrote on her Instagram Story.

"They found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours," she said.

Describing the incident as "one of the scariest moments I've ever been through", Hailey said she was home now and doing well.

"... and I'm so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me! Thank you to everyone who has reached out with well wishes and concern, and for all the support and love," she added.

Hailey Bieber's health scare comes after Justin tested positive for the novel coronavirus last month. Justin, 28, has since recovered from Covid-19.

[With Inputs From PTI]

