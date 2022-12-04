Sunday, Dec 04, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Gurinder Chadha On Aaron Taylor-Johnson's Bond Bid And Making A Film In Punjabi

Home Art & Entertainment

Gurinder Chadha On Aaron Taylor-Johnson's Bond Bid And Making A Film In Punjabi

Gurinder Chadha, the Bafta-Nominated British Indian filmmaker behind bend it like Beckham aware of the rumours surrounding her discovery and now bullet train star aaron taylor-johnsons bid to be the next James Bond, and shed like to take the credit if it happens, reports variety.

Gurinder Chadha
Gurinder Chadha Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Dec 2022 12:21 pm

Speaking at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Chadha said: "I had to fight with Paramount Studios at the time," she said about casting Taylor-Johnson as the lead in 2008's 'Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging'.

"I think he's going to be a big star," she told sceptical Paramount executives at the time. "I said, 'trust me', and cast him, so, of course, I will take complete credit," she told the audience, according to 'Variety'.

During an hour-long conversation, Chadha spoke at length about her career and the hurdles she faced within the industry.

"I started off as a BBC news reporter and I found that I couldn't really control the narrative. As a journalist, I had to do what I was told. But it gave me the skills to control the narrative in a way that is accessible to a complete audience," Chadha said.

Despite focusing on making accessible, commercial films, the director said she still faces challenges to get her projects made. Chadha told the audience her 2019 film 'Blinded By The Light' got turned down by both BBC and Channel 4, even though she believed the project had a broad commercial appeal.

"We hustled and made the film and it was wonderful. We went to Sundance and had this almighty bidding war. Every filmmaker should have that experience. In the end, we went up to 17 million (dollars) with Warner Brothers. It was a great vote of confidence," Chadha said.

When asked if she suffered from tokenism in the UK, the director, according to 'Variety', said: "I think the opposite because I've been the only one for many years. I think it's a shameful statistic and people are trying to change that. I was the first Indian woman to make a feature in Britain (1994's 'Bhaji on the Beach') and, until this day, there are only one or two (British-Indian directors in Britain). I'm a reminder of the fact that things need to change."

Chadha finished her talk by asking Indian members of the audience if they knew of any Punjabi-speaking scriptwriters, as she "would like to make a film in Punjabi," and has "a great idea" in mind.

Related stories

Gurinder Chadha To Direct, Produce Disney's Musical Film On 'Dynamic' Indian Princess

Gurinder Chadha To Direct Disney Original Musical Film

For now, however, the director is rumoured to be about to direct an original Disney musical about an Indian princess.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Gurinder Chadha
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Bitcoin (BTC) Up 0.6%, Dogecoin (DOGE) Up 2.26%, Ethereum (ETH) Up 1.07%

Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Bitcoin (BTC) Up 0.6%, Dogecoin (DOGE) Up 2.26%, Ethereum (ETH) Up 1.07%

Insure Your Special Day Through A Wedding Insurance

Insure Your Special Day Through A Wedding Insurance