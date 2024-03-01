Art & Entertainment

Gulshan Devaiah Shares His Prep For Role In Action Series With Anurag Kashyap

Actor Gulshan Devaiah, who will be seen playing a police officer in an yet-untitled action series, has talked about what went into the character preparation to bring authenticity to his role.

I
IANS
March 1, 2024
March 1, 2024
       
Gulshan Devaiah Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actor Gulshan Devaiah, who will be seen playing a police officer in an yet-untitled action series, has talked about what went into the character preparation to bring authenticity to his role.

Gulshan said: "We are in the middle of filming this 8 episode series, and it's been both enormously fun and painful." The actor opened up about the challenges he faced while shooting for intense action sequences and stunts.

"The action sequences and stunts were difficult to pull off, but the real tough thing to do was the running," he added. The yet-untitled series is directed by Aditya Datt and also stars Anurag Kashyap. It features action sequences choreographed by Ravi Varma.

The sequences in the upcoming action series required Gulshan to run long distances. Gulshan said: "Our director Aditya (Datt) and action director Ravi Varma had designed sequences that required me to run long distances over 100 to 200 meters flat out for multiple takes, at times over a dozen times."

Did it take a toll on Gulshan? "Few stuntmen even threw up... it was taxing on our systems," he revealed.

Gulshan added: “It was a real struggle considering the fact that I had twisted my ankle during a cable stunt rehearsal." Despite the setback, his dedication to the role never wavered, showcasing his professionalism and determination to overcome adversity.

Tags

Anurag Kashyap

Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement