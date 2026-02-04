Grammy Nods Signal Next Chapter For Indian-Origin Musicians Siddhant Bhatia And Charu Suri

Grammy nods spotlight Indian-origin musicians Siddhant Bhatia and Charu Suri on the global stage.
Siddhant Bhatia sees a rise in cross-cultural collaborations.
Charu Suri uses music as healing beyond concert spaces.
Grammy nods for Indian-origin musicians Siddhant Bhatia and Charu Suri stood out as key moments at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards, highlighting the expanding global footprint of Indian and Indian-American artists. While no Indian musician took home a trophy this year, the nominations alone reflected a shift in how Indian music is being heard and valued internationally.
Siddhant Bhatia on global recognition
Delhi-based classical vocalist Siddhant Bhatia earned a nomination for Best Global Music Album for Sounds of Kumbha. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Bhatia described the recognition as deeply affirming despite the absence of a win.
“We are happy with what we have. Amongst 800 albums from all over the world, getting this opportunity is a very big thing,” he said. “The nomination was God’s blessing. We will work harder and make a comeback.”
Bhatia’s album was nominated alongside works by Anoushka Shankar and the Shankar Mahadevan-led band Shakti. He also noted how the Grammy recognition has opened new collaborative possibilities, adding that international musicians are increasingly keen to work in India and explore its festivals as creative spaces.
Charu Suri on music, healing and relevance
Indo-American pianist and composer Charu Suri received a nomination for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album for Shayan. Calling the nod a “great testament”, Suri told Hindustan Times that relevance, not trophies, matters most.
“We are here as nominees because our work is being celebrated,” she said. “That relevance gives us inspiration and courage to make more music.”
Suri has since taken Shayan beyond concert halls, performing it at nursing homes and sleep disorder centres across the US. Inspired partly by her mother’s struggle with depression, the album focuses on evening ragas and emotional restoration.