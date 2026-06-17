Grammy Awards Rule Changes: More Best New Artist Chances, New Asian Pop And Latin Categories

Grammy Awards add five new categories across Asian pop, folk and Latin music.
Best New Artist eligibility expands from three submissions to four opportunities.
Album eligibility threshold drops from 75 per cent to 66 per cent.
The Grammy Awards rule changes for the upcoming 69th edition are set to reshape how artists, albums and songwriters are recognised. The Recording Academy has announced five new categories and introduced significant updates to the Best New Artist and album eligibility rules, reflecting the changing realities of today's music industry.
Among the biggest changes, artists can now be submitted for Best New Artist up to four times instead of three. The eligibility threshold for albums has also been lowered, with only 66 per cent of a release now required to consist of new recordings, down from the previous 75 per cent rule.
Grammy Best New Artist rules get a major update
The Recording Academy said the revised criteria were designed to better reflect modern artist development. It was explained by Grammys CEO Harvey Mason Jr. that musicians often release more material over a longer period before achieving mainstream success.
It was further stated that a dedicated task force had reviewed the category guidelines and recommended greater flexibility to align with evolving industry practices.
Five new Grammy categories added for the 69th Awards
The Academy has introduced five new categories: Best Asian Pop Music Performance, Best R&B Collaboration or Duo/Group Performance, Best Traditional Pop Vocal Performance, Best Traditional Folk Album and Best Latin Song.
The changes also expand recognition for songwriters. Creators of new material on winning albums in most genre categories will now receive Grammy statuettes and Achievement Certificates, bringing them in line with producers and engineers.
The latest updates signal a broader effort by the Recording Academy to adapt to changing listening habits and evolving release strategies. With streaming platforms reshaping how music is discovered and consumed, artists are increasingly experimenting with deluxe editions, expanded projects and staggered releases. The revised rules aim to ensure that award recognition keeps pace with these industry shifts while offering greater flexibility to emerging musicians and behind-the-scenes contributors.