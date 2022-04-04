Grammy 2022 Full Winners List: Jon Batiste And Bruno Mars’ Silk Sonic Win Top Honours

The Grammys have finally been awarded for 2022. The star-studded ceremony took place at the MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas, USA. The awards night was broadcast live on CBS and was streaming in India on SonyLiv. The Grammys location was shifted from Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena (previously known as the Staples Center). The reason for the change of venue was the rising Covid-19 cases and the Omicron variant back in January 2022. The prime-time awards ceremony was hosted by Trevor Noah.

Here is the full list of winners:

Album of the Year: We Are — Jon Batiste

Record of the Year: Leave the Door Open — Silk Sonic

Pop Duo/Group Performance: Kiss Me More — Doja Cat featuring Sza

Pop Vocal Album: Sour — Olivia Rodrigo

R&B Album: Heaux Tales — Jazmine Sullivan

Rap Performance: Family Ties — Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar

New Artist: Olivia Rodrigo

Country Album: Starting Over — Chris Stapleton

Song of the Year: Leave The Door Open — Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical: Jack Antonoff

Traditional Pop Vocal Album: Love For Sale — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Pop Solo Performance: Drivers License — Olivia Rodrigo

Comedy Album: Sincerely Louis C.K. — Louis C.K.

Children’s Music Album: A Colorful World — Falu

Jazz Vocal Album: Songwrights Apothecary Lab — Esperanza Spalding

Rap Album: Call Me If You Get Lost — Tyler, The Creator

Rap Song: Jail — Dwayne Abernathy Jr., Shawn Carter, Raul Cubina, Michael Dean, Charles M. Njapa, Sean Solymar, Brian Hugh Warner, Kanye West & Mark Williams, songwriters (Kanye West featuring Jay-Z)

Melodic Rap Performance: Hurricane — Kanye West featuring The Weeknd & Lil Baby

Traditional R&B Performance: Fight For You — H.E.R.

Progressive R&B Album: Table For Two — Lucky Daye

R&B Song: Leave The Door Open — Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile Ii & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)

R&B Performance: Leave The Door Open — Silk Sonic

Alternative Music Album: Daddy’s Home — St. Vincent

Rock Album: Medicine At Midnight — Foo Fighters

Rock Song: Waiting On A War — Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett & Pat Smear, songwriters (Foo Fighters)

Metal Performance: The Alien — Dream Theater

Rock Performance: Making A Fire — Foo Fighters

Contemporary Classical Composition: Shaw: Narrow Sea — Caroline Shaw, composer (Dawn Upshaw, Gilbert Kalish & Sō Percussion)

Best Classical Compendium: Women Warriors - The Voices Of Change — Amy Andersson, conductor; Amy Andersson, Mark Mattson & Lolita Ritmanis, producers

Classical Solo Vocal Album: Mythologies — Sangeeta Kaur & Hila Plitmann (Virginie D’avezac De Castera, Lili Haydn, Wouter Kellerman, Nadeem Majdalany, Eru Matsumoto & Emilio D. Miler)

Classical Instrumental Solo: Alone Together — Jennifer Koh

Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance: Beethoven: Cello Sonatas - Hope Amid Tears — Yo-Yo Ma & Emanuel Ax

Choral Performance: Mahler: Symphony No. 8, ‘Symphony Of A Thousand’ — Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Grant Gershon, Robert Istad, Fernando Malvar-Ruiz & Luke Mcendarfer, chorus masters (Leah Crocetto, Mihoko Fujimura, Ryan Mckinny, Erin Morley, Tamara Mumford, Simon O’neill, Morris Robinson & Tamara Wilson; Los Angeles Philharmonic; Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, Los Angeles Master Chorale, National Children’s Chorus & Pacific Chorale)

Opera Recording: Glass: Akhnaten — Karen Kamensek, conductor; J’nai Bridges, Anthony Roth Costanzo, Zachary James & Dísella Lárusdóttir; David Frost, producer (the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; the Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

Orchestral Performance: Price: Symphonies Nos. 1 & 3 — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor (Philadelphia Orchestra)

Producer of the Year, Classical: Judith Sherman

Engineered Album, Classical: Chanticleer Sings Christmas — Leslie Ann Jones, engineer (Chanticleer)

Spoken Word Album (includes Poetry, Audio Books and Storytelling): Carry On: Reflections for a New Generation From John Lewis — Don Cheadle

Contemporary Instrumental Album: Tree Falls — Taylor Eigsti

Tropical Latin Album: Salswing! — Rubén Blades Y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta

Regional Mexican Music Album (including Tejano): A Mis 80’S — Vicente Fernández

Latin Rock or Alternative Album: Origen — Juanes

Música Urbana Album: El Último Tour Del Mundo — Bad Bunny

Latin Pop Album: Mendó — Alex Cuba

Roots Gospel Album: My Savior — Carrie Underwood

Contemporary Christian Music Album: Old Church Basement — Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music

Gospel Album: Believe For It — Cece Winans

Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song: Believe For It — Cece Winans; Dwan Hill, Kyle Lee, Cece Winans & Mitch Wong, songwriters

Gospel Performance/Song: Never Lost — Cece Winans

Music Film: Summer Of Soul (various artists)

Music Video: Freedom — Jon Batiste

Immersive Audio Album: Alicia — George Massenburg & Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineers; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Ann Mincieli, immersive producer (Alicia Keys)

Remixed Recording: Passenger (Mike Shinoda Remix) — Mike Shinoda, Remixer (Deftones)

Engineered Album, Non-Classical: Love For Sale — Dae Bennett, Josh Coleman & Billy Cumella, engineers; Greg Calbi & Steve Fallone, mastering engineers (Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga)

Historical Album: Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967) — Patrick Milligan & Joni Mitchell, compilation producers; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer (Joni Mitchell)

Album Notes: The Complete Louis Armstrong Columbia and RCA Victor Studio Sessions 1946-1966 — Ricky Riccardi, album notes writer (Louis Armstrong)

Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package: All Things Must Pass: 50th Anniversary Edition — Darren Evans, Dhani Harrison & Olivia Harrison, art directors (George Harrison)

Recording Package: Pakelang — Li Jheng Han & Yu, Wei, art directors (2nd Generation Falangao Singing Group & the Chairman Crossover Big Band)

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album: Subconsciously — Black Coffee

Dance/Electronic Recording: Alive — Rüfüs Du Sol

Reggae Album: Beauty In The Silence — Soja

Regional Roots Music Album: Kau Ka Pe’a — Kalani Pe’a

Folk Album: They’re Calling Me Home — Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi

Contemporary Blues Album: 662 — Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Traditional Blues Album: I Be Trying — Cedric Burnside

Bluegrass Album: My Bluegrass Heart — Béla Fleck

Americana Album: Native Sons — Los Lobos

American Roots Song: Cry — Jon Batiste & Steve Mcewan, songwriters (Jon Batiste)

American Roots Performance: Cry — Jon Batiste

Country Song: Cold — Dave Cobb, J.T. Cure, Derek Mixon & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)

Country Duo/Group Performance: Younger Me — Brothers Osborne

Country Solo Performance: You Should Probably Leave — Chris Stapleton

Latin Jazz Album: Mirror Mirror — Eliane Elias With Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés

Large Jazz Ensemble Album: For Jimmy, Wes And Oliver — Christian McBride Big Band

Jazz Instrumental Album: Skyline — Ron Carter, Jack Dejohnette & Gonzalo Rubalcaba

Improvised Jazz Solo: Humpty Dumpty (Set 2) — Chick Corea, Soloist. Track from: “Akoustic Band Live” (Chick Corea, John Patitucci & Dave Weckl)

Best New Age Album: Divine Tides — Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej

Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals: To The Edge Of Longing (Edit Version) — Vince Mendoza, Arranger (Vince Mendoza, Czech National Symphony Orchestra & Julia Bullock)

Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella: Meta Knight’s Revenge (from “Kirby Superstar”) — Charlie Rosen & Jake Silverman, Arrangers (The 8-Bit Big Band featuring Button Masher)

Instrumental Composition: Beautiful Is Black — Brande “Eberhard” — Lyle Mays, composer (Lyle Mays)

Global Music Album: Mother Nature — Angelique Kidjo

Global Music Performance: Mohabbat — Arooj Aftab

Immersive Audio Album: Soundtrack Of The American Soldier — Leslie Ann Jones, immersive mix engineer; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Dan Merceruio, immersive producer (Jim R. Keene & the United States Army Field Band)

Song Written for Visual Media: All Eyes On Me [From “Inside”] — Bo Burnham, songwriter (Bo Burnham)

Score Soundtrack for Visual Media: The Queen’s Gambit — Carlos Rafael Rivera, composer

Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media: The United States Vs. Billie Holiday — Andra Day

Musical Theater Album: The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical — Emily Bear, Producer; Abigail Barlow & Emily Bear, composers/lyricists (Barlow & Bear)