Govinda Dances To ‘Main To Raste Se Jaa Raha Tha’; Wife Sunita, Maniesh Paul, Ranveer Singh Join Him

Famous 90s actor Govinda, who is certainly one of the best dancers in the Bollywood film industry, performed his iconic song ‘Main To Raste Se Jaa Raha Tha’ at Filmfare Achievers Awards night in Dubai. The video of the same was shared on paparazzo Manav Manglani’s Instagram account, and since then, it has been going viral on social media.

Apart from Govinda’s grooving steps, what caught everyone’s attention was his wife Sunita’s reaction. Add to this, Ayushmann Khurrana, Maniesh Paul, Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor also started matching steps with Govinda while he dances on the stage.

Sharing the video, Manav Manglani wrote, “#Govinda can surely make the world dance on his tunes #RizwanSajan #ranveersingh #ManieshPaul #AyushmannKhurrana #ArjunKapoor #mouniroy #tamannaahbhatia #NushratBharucha have a blast at @filmfareme Achievers Awards night in #Dubai @rizwan.sajan #ReelsWithManavManglani.”

Check it out here:

Soon after, social media users started reacting to the video with loved up comments. One fan wrote, “Aaj bhi govinda ji ka dance vesa hi h energy bhi, husband wife dono hi cute hai,” another commented, “Govinda jaise Bollywood me koi bhi nhi hai sachme he is best actor dancer comedy pura Bollywood enke style me hai.” Another user commented, “I love her because she always supports her husband.”

Meanwhile, Govinda, who recently made an appearance on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, revealed that while Sunita was pregnant with Yashvardhan Ahuja, Govinda used to keep a picture of Dharmendra before her because he wished to have a child like the veteran star. Hearing that, Sunita Ahuja mentioned, "Chi Chi Yash peth mein tha toh Dharam ji ka photo diya mujhe to maine itna acha product nikaal dia. Aaj saakshaat Dharam ji ko dekha hai... toh chalo ghar chalke ek aur product nikaalte hain.”

The comment left everyone in splits including Govinda, Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani.