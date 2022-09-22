Thursday, Sep 22, 2022
Rashmika Mandanna: Dubbing In Hindi Was A Little Challenging

Here’s what South heartthrob Rashmika Mandanna considers the most difficult thing in her Bollywood debut 'Goodbye'.

Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Updated: 22 Sep 2022 4:36 pm

After ruling the South Industry with her charm and proficient acting skills, Rashmika Mandanna is all set to make her Bollywood debut with her upcoming family drama ‘Goodbye’ along with Legendary Thespian, Amitabh Bachchan.

Rashmika Mandanna is playing the role of ‘Tara Bhalla' in the Vikas Bahl directorial. She is fierce, she is amusing and she also questions every stereotypical decision. She believes in logic but ends up understanding the importance of emotions. Making her Bollywood debut, it’s also the first time that Rashmika has dubbed the entire movie in Hindi, speaking about the experience she expressed, “Dubbing is a very difficult task for me, all the time and in all the languages. It is the hardest thing that I have to do for a film. For me, dubbing in Hindi was a little challenging but at the same time, I also learnt a new language. I have one more language in my kitty.”

Goodbye is a story that touches every emotional chord in your heart and makes you realize the importance of your loved ones along with the downturns of life. Rashmika will also be sharing screen space with Neena Gupta, Sunil Grover, Pavail Gulati, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Elli AvrRam in the film.

Produced by Ektaa R Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Good Co., ‘Goodbye’ is all set for worldwide release in cinemas on October 7.

