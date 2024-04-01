Art & Entertainment

Gippy Grewal, Jasmine Bhasin-Starrer 'Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di' To Hit Screens On September 13

Punjabi actor Gippy Grewal on Monday announced that the third franchise of 'Ardaas', titled 'Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di' is set to hit the theatres on September 13, this year.

Advertisement

I
IANS
Updated on:
Updated on:
Instagram
Gippy Grewal, Jasmine Bhasin Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Punjabi actor Gippy Grewal on Monday announced that the third franchise of 'Ardaas', titled 'Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di' is set to hit the theatres on September 13, this year.

The emotional family drama stars Gippy, Jasmine Bhasin, and Gurpreet Ghuggi.

Taking to social media, Gippy shared a poster, which features a beautiful mountainous landscape with Gurudwara in the middle.

The post is captioned: " 'Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di' third franchise of 'Ardaas'. Releasing worldwide in cinemas on September 13, 2024".

Jasmine took to Instagram stories, and penned a small note, which reads as: "Honoured to be the part of one of the most successful franchise #ardaas thank you @humblemotionpictcures @gippygrewal."

Advertisement

Expressing his excitement on the film's release date, Gippy said: "The 'Ardaas' franchise holds a special place in my heart. Its core message of kindness and faith has the power to unite people. I'm thrilled to share this new chapter with the audience and incredibly grateful for the partnership with Jio Studios and Panorama Studios in bringing this story to life."

The first instalment of the movie was released in 2016, while the second film of the franchise 'Ardaas Karaan' was released in 2019.

The movie revolves around Master Gurmukh (Gurpreet), who is posted in a government school in a village. He helps villagers by reminding them of their good values.

Advertisement

The movie also stars Prince Kanwaljeet Singh, Malkeet Rauni, and Raghuveer Boli.

Jio Studios, Humble Motion Pictures and Panorama Studios present 'Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di', written and directed by Gippy.

Produced by Gippy, Ravneet Kaur Grewal, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak and Divay Dhamija.

It will be released on September 13.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. 'The Great Indian Kapil Show': Ranbir Kapoor Remembers Father Rishi Kapoor Beating Him When He Was 9
  2. Sports World Live: Jannik Sinner Beats Grigor Dimitrov, Lifts Miami Open Title
  3. 'Student Of The Year 3': Karan Johar Reveals 'Nocturnal Burger' Director Reema Maya Will Helm The Web Series
  4. Sena Versus Sena: Mapping Shiv Sena's Ideological Birth, Reign And Split Identity
  5. Women's League Cup: Arsenal Win Record 7th Title, End Chelsea's Quadruple Hopes
  6. Hop, Skip, Slip: Navigating Alliances With Nitish Kumar-Led Party
  7. April Fool's Day: Famous Pranks From Bollywood Movies Which Will Make You Go ROFL
  8. Arvind Kejriwal Arrest News LIVE: Delhi CM Sent To 15-Day Judicial Custody; ED Says He's 'Totally Uncooperative'