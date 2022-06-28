Tuesday, Jun 28, 2022
Gal Gadot, Priyanka Chopra Jonas Congratulate Alia Bhatt On Her Pregnancy

Actress Alia Bhatt announced her pregnancy on Monday (June 27) via an Instagram post.

Updated: 28 Jun 2022 8:46 pm

Hollywood star Gal Gadot, who will be seen sharing the screen with Alia Bhatt in the latter's Hollywood debut 'Heart of Stone', and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who will co-star with Alia in the Farhan Akhtar directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa', have congratulated the 'Dear Zindagi' actress on the announcement of her pregnancy.

Bhatt had shared the happy news with her friends and fans, writing in the caption, "Our baby.. coming soon." Gadot had commented on the post with three heart emojis. She had also congratulated Bhatt on her wedding to Ranbir Kapoor in April of this year.

Chopra too reacted to the news, saying, "Congratulations honey!! Yaaaaay! Can't wait", in the comments section of Bhatt's post. In addition, Neha Kakkar too commented, "Congratulations welcome to the best hood!

Bhatt's mentor and Dharma Productions head honcho Karan Johar too had taken to the story section of his Instagram as he uploaded a picture from Ranbir and Alia's wedding day. Congratulating the couple, he wrote on the picture, "So much love for them! My baby is going to be a mother! I can't express my feeling... so so so excited! Love you Both (sic)."

[With Inputs From IANS]

