From ‘Deadly 60’ To ‘Planet Earth II’, 7 Shows To Stream On Sony BBC Earth As The Channel Turns 7

It is known to all that Sony BBC Earth is one of the most loved factual entertainment channels available and it makes the viewers feel alive, thanks to its breathtaking shows and documentaries. With content that ranges from natural history to science, travel and adventure to people and culture, the channel has something for everyone. As Sony BBC Earth celebrates its 7th anniversary, check out our curated list of must-watch shows on the channel.
Joanna Lumley's Spice Trail Adventure
The show takes the audience on a culinary voyage with actor Joanna Lumley as she discloses the mysteries of staple spices. From the remote Banda Islands to the landscapes of Jordan, Lumley's journey dives deep into the rich history and cultural significance of spices that have shaped civilizations for centuries.
Chasing Monsters
The world of luxury yacht manufacturing with an insider's look at Britain's renowned Sunseeker awaits in the show as viewers can see the craftsmanship and dedication that goes into the creation of bespoke boats for the elite.
Lonely Planet - Stressbuster
Lonely Planet's exploration of unconventional stress-relief methods across Asia, from adrenaline-pumping activities to serene retreats, is enough for the audience to rejuvenate their mind, body, and soul.
Deadly 60
Steve Backshall takes on a thrilling journey to uncover the world's deadliest creatures. Across six continents, the diversity of wildlife is showcased as Backshall takes the treacherous landscapes in pursuit of nature's most formidable predators.
One Cup, A Thousand Stories
Delve into the journey of tea, from its humble origins in China to its global influence on culture and sustainability, via stunning visuals and gripping narratives. The viewers can also explore the landscapes and traditions that define the world's favorite beverage.
Planet Earth II
Planet Earth II takes the audience through the jungles, mountains, deserts, islands, grasslands and cities of the world, and delves deep into the extreme forces that shape life in each of these iconic landscapes.
Earth's Great Rivers
The show is about an epic river voyage down the Amazon, Nile, and Mississippi, thereby uncovering their hidden treasures and astonishing wildlife. With fabulous technology and breathtaking cinematography, viewers can experience the grandeur of these legendary waterways.
So, tune in to Sony BBC Earth for a captivating lineup of shows to ignite your imagination and inspire your sense of wonder.