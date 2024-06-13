Art & Entertainment

For M. M. Keeravani, Working With Neeraj Pandey Feels Like Being At Home

Oscar-winning music composer M. M. Keeravani, who is known for the chartbuster song 'Naatu Naatu', shared that he often used to wonder why nobody is giving him a chance to work more in Bollywood apart from producer-director Mahesh Bhatt.

M.M. Keeravani
M.M. Keeravani Photo: X
info_icon

Oscar-winning music composer M. M. Keeravani, who is known for the chartbuster song 'Naatu Naatu', shared that he often used to wonder why nobody is giving him a chance to work more in Bollywood apart from producer-director Mahesh Bhatt.

The composer attended the trailer launch of the upcoming film 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' on Thursday at a multiplex in the Juhu area of Mumbai. He interacted with the media alongside the film’s star cast, including Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Saiee Manjrekar, Jimmy Shergill, and Shantanu Maheshwari, as well as director Neeraj Pandey.

The composer told the media: "I often used to ask myself why nobody is giving me a chance to work more in Hindi cinema apart from Mahesh Bhatt. Now, I know auro'n mein kahan dum tha apart from Mahesh Bhatt and now Neeraj Pandey, who has given me the chance to craft the music for this wonderful film. Working with Neeraj feels like home."

M. M. Keeravani has delivered some memorable albums in Hindi cinema, including 'Jism' and the Hindi version of 'Criminal'. His most recent track, 'Naatu Naatu', from the Jr NTR and Ram Charan-starrer 'RRR', has become a global sensation.

