FIR Filed Against Haryanvi Singer Masoom Sharma Over Abusive Language At Dehradun College Event

Summary of this article
FIR filed against Haryanvi singer Masoom Sharma over ‘objectionable language’ at Dehradun event.
The Haryana Women's Commission directed him to appear on April 18.
The incident took place on Saturday (April 10) at DAV (PG) College in Dehradun.
Haryanvi singer Masoom Sharma has yet again landed in a controversy. An FIR has been registered against the singer in Dehradun over ‘objectionable language’ at a public event. Reportedly, the Haryana Women's Commission has issued a summons to Masoom Sharma, directing him to appear at its office.
FIR against Haryanvi singer Masoom Sharma
Reports claim that the folk artist used abusive language from the stage at DAV College. Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami and MLA Umesh were also present at the event. The objectionable language sparked outrage among attendees and also on social media, following which it came into the notice of the authorities, and multiple complaints were filed, and an investigation followed.
Masoom Sharma Dehradun controversy
The incident took place on Saturday (April 10) at DAV (PG) College in Dehradun, as per official documents, as per a report in Mid-day. Pranchal Nauni, who filed the complaint, stated that Masoom Sharma's remarks have deeply hurt the sentiments of both students and the public.
The case has been registered under FIR No. 63/2026, invoking multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 296 (obscene acts and songs), Section 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace), Section 79 (words, gestures, or acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman), and Section 351(3) (criminal intimidation).
Confirming the FIR, the Dehradun Police said that statutory legal proceedings will be carried out following a detailed investigation in accordance with the law.
Haryana State Commission for Women summons Masoom Sharma over abusive remarks
The Haryana State Commission for Women has taken cognisance of the controversy. Renu Bhatia, the chairperson, has summoned the singer to appear before the panel on April 18 at 11 am at its office in Panchkula, Haryana.
What happened at Masoom Sharma's Dehradun event?
The singer allegedly used abusive language on stage while referring to a goon, claiming that he had to kill him outside the hotel in Dehradun where he was staying. Later, responding to the controversy, Sharma released a video apology, saying that he was stressed due to threats from a suspected gangster, which led to the outburst on stage.