Tuesday, Jun 28, 2022
Film Personality Ambika Rao No More

Malayalam film personality Ambika Rao passed away at the age of 57. She was undergoing treatment for kidney disease in Thrissur.

Ambika Rao Facebook

Updated: 28 Jun 2022 5:23 pm

Assistant director in numerous Malayalam movies, Ambika Rao, passed away on Tuesday, family sources said. She was 57. Rao, who had also acted in numerous movies, was living in Thrissur and undergoing treatment for kidney disease.

She was known in the film fraternity for coaching non-Keralite actors in the Malayalam dialogues during movie shootings.
        
Rao became an assistant director for the first time in 2002 in the movie 'Krishna Gopalakrishna' directed by Balachandra Menon. She had worked as an associate and assistant for numerous movies including Hallo, Big B, Romeo, Daddy Cool, Thommanum Makkalum, Salt and Pepper, and Rajamanikyam among others.
        
Gramophone, Meeshamadhavan, Pattalam, Swapnakoodu, Chronic Bachelor, Vettom and the latest Kumblangi Nights were among some movies in which she acted.

[With Inputs From PTI]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Art And Entertainment Kumblangi Nights Ambika Rao Malayalam Movie Assistant Directors Passed Away Malayalam Film Industry
