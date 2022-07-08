Friday, Jul 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

FDCI India Couture Week Returning To Physical Format With 15th Edition

The 15th edition of India Couture Week (ICW) will take place from July 22 to 31, the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) announced Friday.

ICW in 2020 in Virtual format
ICW in 2020 in Virtual format Instagram/@fdciofficial

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Jul 2022 3:46 pm

The 15th edition of India Couture Week (ICW) will take place from July 22 to 31, the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) announced Friday. 

To be held at Taj Palace here, the fashion gala will be organised in a physical format after almost two years.

Ace fashion designers Amit Aggarwal, Anamika Khanna, Anju Modi, Dolly J, Falguni Shane Peacock, JJ Valaya, Kunal Rawal, Rahul Mishra, Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna, Siddartha Tytler, Suneet Varma, Tarun Tahiliani and Varun Bahl will be showcasing their creations during the 10-day long fashion extravaganza.

"I think the most beautiful part of this 15-year journey for me has been to be able to create a blueprint for the future with India Couture Week.

Related stories

Reliance Retail Inks Deal To Bring American Fashion Brand Gap To India

Fashion Lifestyle Icon Brando Chiesa’s Recent Collaboration With Trippie Redd And Dropdead Clothing Brings Him To The Industry’s Forefront

EUME Expands Its Portfolio With Eco-Conscious ‘Luxury-Fashion’ Bags Celebrating The Fusion Of Indian Craftsmanship With International Design

"This has been a memorable journey of celebrating the unique heritage we possess as a country. And this year too we have 13 of India’s leading couturiers showcasing the finest crafts which will hold centre stage at the ten-day extravaganza,” FDCI Chairman Sunil Sethi said in a statement.

The India Couture Week will also include offsite presentations and all the shows will be live-streamed on the FDCI's digital platforms - Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and its official website.

[With Inputs From PTI]

Tags

Art & Entertainment FDCI India Couture Week Amit Aggarwal Anamika Khanna Varun Bahl
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

PM Modi Praises Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, RCP Singh In Cabinet Meet

PM Modi Praises Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, RCP Singh In Cabinet Meet

No Woman’s Land: Female Cab Drivers On Indian Roads

No Woman’s Land: Female Cab Drivers On Indian Roads