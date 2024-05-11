Fashion

Ajay Devgn Looks Dapper In Suit, Italian Patent Leather Shoes

Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn, who is set to star in ‘Singham Again’, looked his dapper best on Saturday as he rocked the monochrome look.

Ajay Devgn
Ajay Devgn Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn, who is set to star in ‘Singham Again’, looked his dapper best on Saturday as he rocked the monochrome look.

The actor took to his Instagram on Saturday and shared an array of monochromatic pictures in which he can be seen dressed in a suit.

He wrote in the caption, “Excessive monochrome”.

In the pictures, the actor sported light stubble, a pair of sunglasses and patent leather lace-up shoes.

On the work front, the actor also has the film ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’ in the pipeline in which he will be seen sharing the screen with his frequent collaborator and friend Tabu.

The film has been directed by Neeraj Pandey, who is known for ‘A Wednesday’, ‘Special 26’, ‘Special Ops’ and others. It also stars Jimmy Shergill, Saiee Manjrekar and Shantanu Maheshwari, and is an epic musical romantic drama spanning across 23 years. It is set between 2000 and 2023.

The film is set to release on July 5, 2024.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Gujarat: Cops Launch Probe After Viral Videos Show Bikes With Palestine Flags
  2. 'Even If He Turns 75...': Amit Shah's Reply To Kejriwal's Remark On PM Modi's Retirement
  3. Army Choppers Rescue 2 Stranded American Tourists From Himachal's Churdhar Valley
  4. 14-Year-Old Girl Raped By Schoolteacher In Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh
  5. Day In Pics: May 11, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Sonam Kapoor Sets Fashion Goals In Microbeads, Intricate Lacework Outfit, Matching Hair Bow
  2. Uorfi Javed Opens Up To ‘MTV Splitsvilla X5’ Contestants: I’ll Do What I Want, As I Please
  3. Ajay Devgn Looks Dapper In Suit, Italian Patent Leather Shoes
  4. The teaser of the upcoming Malayalam Comedy-Drama Film 'Vishesham’ Was Released Here On Saturday.
  5. Iulia Vantur Describes Her Style As 'Casual Chic, Cool Glam'; Says 'I Love Slip Dresses'
Sports News
  1. Djokovic Comes 'Prepared' With Helmet Day After Getting Hit On Head By Fan's Bottle: Watch
  2. Man United Vs Arsenal: Preview, Prediction, Head-To-Head, Key Players, Manager Comments
  3. Today's Sports News Updates: Nadal Loses To Hurkacz In Italian Open; City Thrash Fulham 4-0 In PL
  4. KKR Vs MI, IPL 2024, Live Updates: Toss Delayed Due To Wet Outfield In Eden Gardens
  5. IPL 2024: Axar Patel To Lead Delhi Capitals In Rishabh Pant's Absence, Informs Ricky Ponting
World News
  1. Eurovision Song Contest 2024 Grand Final: Everything You Need to Know
  2. Pakistan International Airlines Staff Forgets To Put Boy's Dead Body On Aircraft: Report
  3. These Libraries In NYC Are An Aesthetic Treat For Bibliophiles!
  4. Mother’s Day: How The World Says “Thank You Mom!”
  5. Solar Storm Hits Earth: Celestial Gift Of Northern Lights Across Countries; Alerts On As Communication, Power Grids Likely To Get Hit | Explained
Latest Stories
  1. 'Triumph Of The Truth': AAP Workers, Supporters Rejoice As Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail
  2. ED To Call Arvind Kejriwal 'Kingpin'? First Chargesheet Likely To Be Filed Today: Reports
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail Till June 1, Has To Surrender Next Day; No Bar On Campaigning
  4. Sharmin Segal On Criticism For Her Performance In ‘Heeramandi’: I Am A Realist, People Will Say What They Have To Say
  5. Is Abdu Rozik's Wedding Announcement A Prank? Here's What His BFF Shiv Thakare Has To Say
  6. Japan Vs Mongolia Live Streaming, 5th T20I: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online
  7. Sports World Highlights: Neeraj Chopra Misses Javelin Gold At Doha Diamond League; Ireland Stun Pakistan In 1st T20I; Kylian Mbappe Confirms PSG Exit
  8. Lok Sabha Election | May 10 Highlights: Congress Too Made Mistakes, Says Rahul Gandhi; Kejriwal Out Of Jail