Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Farhan Akhtar Cancels Australia Concerts Due To 'Unforeseen Circumstances'

Home Art & Entertainment

Farhan Akhtar Cancels Australia Concerts Due To 'Unforeseen Circumstances'

Actor-singer Farhan Akhtar on Tuesday announced that his band FarhanLive won't be able to perform their gigs in Australia due to "unforeseen circumstances".

Farhan Akhtar
Farhan Akhtar IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Feb 2023 1:56 pm

Actor-singer Farhan Akhtar on Tuesday announced that his band FarhanLive won't be able to perform their gigs in Australia due to "unforeseen circumstances".

Farhan along with his band was set to perform in Sydney and Melbourne over the weekend. 

"To my fans in Australia, due to unforeseen circumstances our band FarhanLive, has had to call off our Australia Tour. We will not be able to travel to Sydney and Melbourne this coming weekend. 

Related stories

Farhan Akhtar Closes Vh1 Supersonic Festival 2023 On A High Note

Farhan Akhtar To Treat Festival-Goers With Songs From 'Echoes' At VH1 SuperSonic

Farhan Akhtar, Shankar Mahadevan Began Bonding When He, Zoya Akhtar Helmed 'Breathless' Video

"Please believe me when I say that we share your disappointment. However, I do hope to come to your beautiful country in the near future and perform for you. With Love, Farhan," the actor posted on Instagram.


Farhan's last gig was at the Vh1 Supersonic Festival on Sunday in Pune. He performed some of his hit tracks such as "Solitary Childhood", "Pain or Pleasure" and the popular number "Rock On".

Tags

Art & Entertainment Farhan Akhtar Celebrity Bollywood Bollywood Actor Australia Music Concert Vh1 Supersonic
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

False Allegations Levelled Against Me, Not Worried About Staying In Jail: Sisodia's Message To Delhiites

False Allegations Levelled Against Me, Not Worried About Staying In Jail: Sisodia's Message To Delhiites

Meghalaya Polls: Voting Begins For Assembly Elections, To Continue Till 4 PM

Meghalaya Polls: Voting Begins For Assembly Elections, To Continue Till 4 PM