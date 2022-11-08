Tuesday, Nov 08, 2022
Farah Khan Becomes Host To Tabu’s Birthday-Cum-Pyjama Party, Shilpa Shetty Attends Too

Tabu celebrated her birthday with besties Farah Khan and Shilpa Shetty, check out inside pictures from the bash.st 

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Nov 2022 1:35 pm

Bollywood actress Tabu celebrated her birthday on November 7. And just like we all trust our girlfriends to make best plans for us, Tabu’s besties, Farah Khan and Shilpa Shetty, too celebrated her birthday bash. While the friends earlier had plans to visit Shilpa’s restaurant Bastian in Mumbai, they ended up enjoying a cosy pajama party at Farah’s house.

The choreographer-filmmaker posted a picture from their time, and wrote, “Pyjama party.. celebrating @tabutiful s birthday dressed in formal thank u @theshilpashetty for promising us Bastian n landing up at mine.”

Reacting to it, Shilpa Shetty wrote, “promise will be kept so long as the after party is still at yours Farhooo Happppyyy Burdaaayyyy Timpoooooo meri jaan.”

Gauahar Khan and Mukesh Chhabra replied on the post wirh multiple heart emojis. One fan wrote, “power of woman unity pathan always fan farah mam Thanks share this moment,” while another one added “Shilpa mem sach me aap bahot khubsurat ho aapke liye mere pass bolne ka koi sabd hi nhi hai.”

Shilpa also shared pictures from Tabu’s birthday celebration like the scrumptious food and even the cake. She also mentioned how Farah makes sure to serve food before 9 pm and let everyone leave before 11 pm. “@tabutifool soo glad we could celebrate ure birthday and you. @farahkhankunder love nights at your home, food is always served before 9pm and kicked out before 11pm. Jus the way I like it.”

On the work front, Tabu was last seen in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’. She will next feature in ‘Drishyam 2’ and ‘Bhola’ with Ajay Devgn. Shilpa will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s web debut ‘Indian Police Force’.

