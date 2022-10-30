Ex-'Bigg Boss 16' Contestant Manya Singh's Rant: Soundarya Sharma Ruined My Career

Femina Miss India 2020 runner-up Manya Singh, who recently got evicted from 'Bigg Boss 16' has made some serious allegations against her co-contestant Soundarya Sharma. She said that Soundarya tried to ruin her career by saying false things about her to an agency where they both worked.

"I met Soundarya for the first time in an audition and we didn't have a very warm meeting post the audition. I got to know that she spoke badly about me to my agency, that I was playing the victim card and for which I had to see a rough phase in my career," said Manya.

Manya had never been on good terms with Soundarya and in one of the weekend ka vaar episodes, she questioned Soundarya's character and blamed her for getting work through casting couch.

Post her eviction when Manya came on the Krushna Abhishek-hosted show 'Bigg Buzz' where the evicted contestants from 'Bigg Boss' play interesting games and give their opinions about the housemates without any biases, she revealed a number of things of 'Bigg Boss 16' house and talked about Soundarya and her relationship with Gautam Vig, calling it 'fake'.

"Soundarya and Gautam are trying way too hard to show love for each other in the show but I don't think audiences see genuine love between them."

During a conversation with host Krushna on 'Bigg Buzz', Manya told him that she shared a very close bond with Gautam and Soundarya can never be 'good' for him.

"I'm very protective about Gautam, we share a special equation. While I was leaving the house I hugged him and whispered into his ears to take care. I am very much sure that Soundarya is not good for him," she wrapped up.

'Bigg Buzz' streams on Voot.