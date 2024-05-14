Art & Entertainment

Esha Deol Happy To Be Back To Work; Says New Projects To Be Announced Soon

Esha Deol was in the news because of her divorce with Bharat Takhtani after 11 years of marriage. The actress, who is busy shooting for upcoming projects, revealed that she is happy to be working again.

Deol was present at a tree plantation drive In Mumbai when she spoke about her upcoming projects.

The actress, who was last seen last year with Suniel Shetty in the OTT series, 'Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega', said, "I am busy shooting for upcoming films. Announcements will be made very soon for them. I can only say I am very happy to be working."

The 'No Entry' actress also spoke about the importance of planting trees."It is a wonderful feeling to plant a tree as this is not for us but for our future generations," Deol said.

"Yesterday, we saw a terrible storm in Mumbai; earlier, Dubai got flooded because of freak rains. All these are wake up calls from Mother Nature to preserve her beauty," the actress added.

Staying on the subject of trees, Deol said, "Nowadays, more and more trees are being cut and new buildings are being constructed on the pretext of city life. It is our responsibility, however, to plant more and more trees for our future generations."

