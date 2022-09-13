Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Emmy Awards 2022: 'Squid Game' Actor Lee Jung-Jae Thanks Director For Making 'Realistic Problems Come To Life'

As actor Lee Jung-jae became the first Asian actor ever to win Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series honour at the 74th annual Television Academy Awards for his performance in 'Squid Game', he thanked director Hwang Dong-hyuk for making realistic problems come to life so creatively.

Lee Jung-Jae at 'Emmys 2022'
Lee Jung-Jae at 'Emmys 2022' Instagram/ @televisionacad

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Sep 2022 12:19 pm

As actor Lee Jung-jae became the first Asian actor ever to win Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series honour at the 74th annual Television Academy Awards for his performance in 'Squid Game', he thanked director Hwang Dong-hyuk for making realistic problems come to life so creatively.

During his acceptance speech, he thanked streaming portal Netflix and the team of the show, which revolves around a contest where 456 players, all of whom are in deep financial hardship, risk their lives to play a series of deadly children's games for the chance to win over five billion Wans.

He said before translating it in Korean: "Thank you to the Television Academy, thank you to Netflix and thank you to the director for making realistic problems we all face come to life so creatively on the screen with a great script. Thank you, 'Squid Game' team. Thank you to everyone watching in Korea."

'Squid Game' has received 14 total Emmy nominations this year, and took home four awards at this year's Creative Arts Emmy's earlier this month.

Most notably, actress Lee You-mi took home a gold statue for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Ji-yeong.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Emmys 2022 Emmys 2022 Winners 74 Television Academy Awards Lee Jung-jae Squid Game Squid Game Season 2 Acceptance Speech South Korean Actor Los Angeles
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

BPL 2022: Chattogram Challengers Aim To Return Back To Winning Ways Vs Minister Group Dhaka

BPL 2022: Chattogram Challengers Aim To Return Back To Winning Ways Vs Minister Group Dhaka

Rajapaksa Dedicates Asia Cup To Countrymen

Rajapaksa Dedicates Asia Cup To Countrymen