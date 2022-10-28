Emma Corrin On Intimate Scenes With Harry Styles In 'My Policeman': It's Almost Heartbreaking

English actress Emma Corrin, who is awaiting the release of her movie 'My Policeman', recently opened up about the importance of intimate scenes in the film. The film, which also stars Harry Styles (Tom) and David Dawson, sees Emma playing the role of Tom's wife, Marion.

Talking about the intimate scenes and how they helped to move the narrative forward, Emma said, "When Tom and Marion are first intimate together, it's almost heartbreaking in the sense that, although they're physically close to each other, they're so far apart. I think it's one of the first times she realises there's something quite significant missing from their relationship. You feel that and feel for her, and that's very powerful."

The film is set in the 1957 Britain when homosexuality was a taboo. It tells the story of a married man falling in love with his best friend. But the 'many' intimate scenes in the film have become the talk of the town.

Adding how the bond between the three friends is crucial in the film, Corrin said, "The friendship that the three of them have is so central and we knew that the audience would really need to believe in that. We were lucky to have a three-week rehearsal process before we started shooting where we got to know each other."

Corrin, who identifies as a non-binary, found it challenging to play the character, "I was willing to explore it and I learned a lot. I certainly learned what it was like for people to exist at that time."

With hopes that the film will further conversations about the LGBTQIA+ community in society, Corrin concluded, "Marion's journey and what she does, is so central to furthering the narrative of queer acceptance today. It's why the film is so heartbreaking."

Directed by Michael Grandage, 'My Policeman' is based on Bethan Roberts' 2012 novel of the same name, and is set to stream on Prime Video from November 4.