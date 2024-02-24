Emily Blunt Says She Feels 'Lighter Than Air' After Turning 41

Her 'Oppenheimer' co-star Robert Downey Jr, praised the actress, calling her an "optimist", reports aceshowbiz.com.

Speaking about his London-born co-star, he said: "Blunt is most naturally disposed to being an optimist, while being real about things. And also, it's really weird, because you don't see a lot of Brit in her. I'm not saying because you're so cool, but you have an equanimity and a balance - you almost never talk smack about anyone."