Dwayne Johnson 'Exorcising Old Demons' As He Returns To Store Where He Used To Shoplift

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson returned to a 7-Eleven store where he used to shoplift as a child to "right the wrong."

Making use of his Instagram page, the "Black Adam" star shared a video and pictures of his visit to his childhood 7-Eleven in Hawaii, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"Had to 'right the wrong' back home in Hawaii after all these years," he captioned the snaps, adding, "Stealing Snickers + 7-11 = exorcising old demons."

In the clip, Johnson said in a car on the way to the store, "I have been waiting decades to do what I'm getting ready to do now."

He recounted, "When I was 14 years old, every day I used to stop here at this 7-Eleven and steal a king-sized Snickers bar because I couldn't afford to buy one."

"That was my pre-workout food. I did that for almost a year every day," he explained.

"I had to come back and buy every Snickers bar on those shelves." Once he arrived at the store, he brought every Snickers from the shelves to the register to purchase them.

The 50-year-old also offered to pay for other customers' groceries while at the convenience store.

"Thank you so much. I appreciate you," he told the clerk, before leaving the Snickers there for others to grab if they need one.

"If somebody looks like they're stealing Snickers, give them these so they don't steal them," he explained to the clerk.

"After decades of my waiting to come back to 7-11 and try and make good that felt really, really good," Johnson said after buying the Snickers bars. He also took the time to take pictures with his fans outside the store.

In the caption, Johnson further detailed his story. "I finally exorcised this damn chocolate demon that's been gnawing at me for decades," he recalled. "We were evicted from Hawaii in '87 and after all these years - I finally got back home to right this wrong."

He explained, "I was broke as hell, so I used to steal a king sized @snickers EVERY DAY from 7-11 for almost a year when I was 14 years old, on my way to the gym. The Snickers was my pre daily workout. The same clerk was there every day and always just turned her head and never busted me."

Of why he felt the need to return to the store, the star said, "I've exercised a few big demons over the years (I still have a few left;) so I know this one seems VERY SILLY, but every time I come back home to Hawaii and drive by 7-11... I always knew I needed to go in and clean out every Snickers bar they had - the right way."

"And as a bonus it was a lot of fun to take care of everybody who walked into 7-11 while I was there," he added. "Least I could do considering all the s**t I used to steal from here."

He concluded his note with positive message, "We can't change the past and some of the dumb stuff we may have done, but every once in a while we can add a little redeeming grace note to that situation - and maybe put a big smile on some stranger's faces."