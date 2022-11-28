Dwayne Johnson Convinced 'Black Adam' Makers To Onboard Henry Cavill

Dwayne Johnson , who is celebrating the success of 'Black Adam', fought hard for Henry Cavill's cameo as Superman as Warner Bros was not initially keen on bringing back the actor.

In a video posted on Twitter, the DC star said that he wanted to establish 'Black Adam' "as the most powerful, unstoppable force in the DC universe," reports Deadline.

To manage the latter, Johnson said: "We have to bring back the most powerful, unstoppable force of all time in any universe. And you guys know who I'm talking about? Of course, that is Superman. And that's Henry Cavill."

According to Deadline, Johnson then revealed that the studio "inexplicably and inexcusably" did not want to bring back Cavill but he was not going to take no for an answer and his team got to work.

"This has been years in the making regarding bringing Henry Cavill back and years of strategic conversations and we were not going to take no for an answer," he said, as quoted by Deadline.

"There was no way, there's no viable logical way that you can attempt to build out the DC Universe without the most powerful force and the greatest superhero of all time sitting on the sidelines. It's impossible to do," he added.

Johnson continued: "It all comes back to where Superman you have to have Superman in the mix. So that's why we fought hard to bring Superman back, Henry Cavill, and there was no other Superman, by the way, to bring back Henry Cavill is our generation Superman and in my opinion, the greatest Superman. And I mean that respectfully to the other actors, especially Christopher Reeve, but the greatest Superman of all time."

Deadline notes that with Cavill back in the DC Universe, the 'Black Adam' star said that they can "now build out the DC Universe, properly, strategically and smartly."

Johnson also pointed out that since the film came out, the "hierarchy of power in the DC Universe has changed and, of course, now we have new leadership at DC and at Warner Bros."