Divya Seth's Daughter Mihika Passes Away, Actress Shares The News On Social Media

Divya Seth shared the news of her daughter's demise on social media on Tuesday.

Divya Seths daughter Mihikia death
Divya Seth's daughter Mihika dies Photo: Instagram/ Divya Seth
info_icon

Actress Divya Seth Shah's daughter Mihika Shah, who is the granddaughter of veteran actor Sushma Seth, passed away on Monday, August 5. The exact cause of Mihika's death is not known yet, but some reports state that she died due to fever and seizure. 

Divya shared the news of her daughter's demise on social media on Tuesday. Taking to her Facebook handle, Divya wrote, “With profound sorrow, we inform you of the passing of our beloved Mihika Shah, who left for her heavenly abode on August 5, 2024.” The note was signed by Divya and her husband Siddharth Shah.

This is a developing story.

