Friday, Jul 01, 2022
Disha Patani To Play Grey Character Opposite John Abraham In 'Ek Villain Returns'

Bollywood actress Disha Patani is excited about playing a negative role alongside actor John Abraham for the first time. She claims to be enjoying one of the most interesting phases of her career.

Disha Patani
Bollywood actress Disha Patani Instagram

Updated: 01 Jul 2022 1:44 pm

All set to be seen in a negative character on the big screen, actress Disha Patani is enjoying one of the most interesting phases of her career. She will be seen along with actor John Abraham in the forthcoming film 'Ek Villain Returns'.

With 'Ek Villain Returns', Patani will be seen playing a grey character for the first time in her career.

Switching over to a negative character called for some preparation, the actress said. "I just followed my director's advice. I also remember watching a lot of these negative movies and there was a point I was like sir I can't watch it anymore because it's making me into a different human but I just followed what he told me, Mohit sir really knows what he wants and he just makes everybody's life easier."

Patani has previously been noticed for her performance in Mohit Suri's 'Malang'. This is the second time she has been roped in for a project by him.

"I got really lucky to work with Mohit sir in 'Malang.' He inspired me to go all out. I love the genre and I would love to even more. This is my second film with him. I hope he is not bored of me because I would love to work with him again and again."

Talking about his experience working with Patani, Abraham said: "I think with Disha, it was a fantastic experience to work with. It's only rare when you get on screen, and you feel that the chemistry is working, we felt the same with Disha."

On the work front, apart from 'Ek Villain Returns', a few months ago Patani finished shooting for Dharma Production's 'Yodha' starring Sidharth Malhotra.

[With Inputs from IANS]
 

